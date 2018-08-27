August 27, 2018

Charles W. McCollum

Charles Wendell McCollum, 82, of Patterson, passed away Friday (Aug. 24, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Screven Sept. 26, 1935, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a carpenter and started out in the construction business working for J.P. Barnard before joining the union.

He decided to branch out on his own and build houses for a living which he did for many years. He enjoyed planting his garden every year and farming.

He was a family man and always loved having his family around. He was a member of Ritch Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Charli Edward and Bertie Lou Thornton McCollum. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsie Vida “Patty” Boyette McCollum, and by a sister, Geneva Thomason.

Survivors include his son, Charles McCollum, of Patterson, two sisters, Marcey Denison, of K’Ville, and Mary Denison, of Jesup, three granddaughters, Amelia Tanner, Dedria (Freddie) Colter and Charli McCollum; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner Wynn, Ava Grace Wynn, Harleigh (Trevor) Rentz, Ryleigh Colter, Landon Westberry, Liam Westberry, Luke Westberry and Melody Westberry, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Ritch Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. I.B. Boyette.

Active pallbearers were Hayden Rozier, Steve Boyett, Ray Boyett, Paul Boyett, Steven Stanley and Simon Cason.

Interment will be in the Ritch Cemetery.

Visitation was held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Corrie Jean Poythress

Corrie Jean Poythress, 49, died Sunday (Aug. 26,2018) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Gregory K. Kennedy

Gregory Keith Kennedy, 43, of 1703 Whitaker St., Savannah, passed away Thursday (Aug. 23, 2018) at his residence.

He was the son of Donna Kennedy Williams and the husband of Joann Kennedy.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Dewayne S. Parker

Dewayne S. Parker, 48, formerly of Waycross, died Thursday (Aug. 23, 2018) in Raleigh, N.C., after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Leticia Renee Unger

A funeral for Leticia Renee Unger took place Saturday morning at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Summers officiating.

Burial was in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Larry Wimpy, Carl Canada, Timothy Summers, Alan Scurry, Andrew Sims and Dwight Herrin.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Lenton W. Copeland Sr.

A funeral for Lenton Wesley Copeland Sr. was held Saturday afternoon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Mallard officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Military honors were provided by the U.S. Navy honor guard detail of Kings Bay Submarine Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Glenda Hall Smoak

A memorial service for Glenda Hall Smoak was held Sunday afternoon at New Prospect United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dewayne Tanner officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.