August 26, 2017

Dawn C. Rhoden

CALLAHAN, Fla. — Dawn Crawford Rhoden, 51, of Callahan passed away early Friday morning (Aug. 25, 2017) at Community Hospice in the Warner Center in Fernandina Beach, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was the daughter of Bobby and Melva Kay (Thrift) Crawford, of Callahan. Her maternal grandparents were the late Quince and Essie (Manning) Thrift, of the Riverside community of Brantley County.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta is serving the family.

John Paul Pike

A memorial service for Dr. John Paul Pike was held Friday morning at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Porky Haynes, the Rev. Delos L. Sharpton and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the PAL Sunday School Class, 101 Golf Group and Supper Club.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.