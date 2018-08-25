August 25, 2018

Eddie M. Williams Sr.

A celebration of life service for Eddie Muriel Williams Sr., 61, was held Monday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 Martin Luther King Drive, with the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. offering words of comfort and the Rev. Lee Johnson presiding.

Interment was in Oakland Cemetery.

He was born Dec. 30, 1956 in Waycross, one of eight children born to the late Jonas Williams Sr. and Frances Marie Jackson Williams.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1974. He furthered his education at Atlanta Area Technical School in Atlanta where he received a degree in carpentry.

On Sept. 14, 1986, he was joined in holy matrimony to Irma Jones. Together they raised four children.

During his working career, he did a variety of things. He was a DJ by the name of “Super Dude,” built homes for the family business, Williams & Sons Builders in Waycross, worked for Champion International Plywood in Waycross, Weyerhaeuser Plywood Inc. in Monroe, N.C., and MDN Cabinets Inc. in Raleigh, N.C.

He transitioned to be with the Lord early Tuesday (Aug. 14, 2018) at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, N.C. unexpectedly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stella Williams, and by two brothers, Jerome Williams and Arthur Williams Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Irma Jones Williams; his sons, Eddie Williams Jr. (Monica), of Fuquay Varina, N.C., Shun Jones, of Atlanta, and Leaundry Carter Sr. (Rita), of Waycross; a daughter, Shlonda Jones Daniels, of Waycross; four granddaughters, Takia Jones, Miyah Daniels, Yasmin Williams, Alora Williams; four grandsons, Victor Daniels, James Daniels, Leaundry Carter Jr. and Eddie Williams III; three great-grandchildren, Aubriona Daniels, Knalah Daniels and Ra’Keen Stewart; four siblings, Martha Jean Umphrey (Albert), of Las Vegas, Nev., Jonas Williams Jr. (Sharon), Nancy Marie Powell (Robert) and Albert Williams Sr. (Phyllis King), all of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Severa Jones and Yvonne Jones Latimore (Ernest), both of Waycross, and Dorothy Jones Ferrell, of Macon; a host of other relatives and friends.

Fluker Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Martha Louise Teston

A memorial for Martha Louise Teston was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randy Pelka officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Johnson

A funeral for Mr. Donald “Don” Edward Johnson was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Burial followed Friday afternoon at Redbay Cemetery in Ponce de Leon, Fla.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Navy.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Charles McCollum

Charles W. McCollum, 82, of Patterson, passed away Friday afternoon (Aug. 24, 2018) at Hospice Satilla.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.