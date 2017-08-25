August 25, 2017

Donald W. Youmans

Donald Waldron Youmans, 87, passed away Saturday (July 8, 2017) in Ocala, Fla.

He was born in Blackshear to Margaret Lavina (nee Waldron) Youmans and George Monroe Youmans on Dec. 20, 1929.

He lived in Waycross and attended Waycross High School, graduating in 1947.

He was a “Ramblin’ Wreck from Georgia Tech and a Heck of an Engineer,” earning a degree in industrial engineering in Tech’s NROTC program. He was a jet fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force and D.C. National Guard.

He retired from the U.S. Army Materiel Command as an industrial engineer in research and development, raising his family in the Washington, D.C. area.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of more than 50 years, Norma Jean, with whom he raised three beloved daughters.

Survivors include daughters, Donna (David) Haber, of Woodbridge, Va., Debra Youmans, of Ocala, Darlene (Phillip) Plyler, of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Justin) Hedde, of Mystic, Conn., Julian Plyler, of Austin, Texas; great-grandson, Edwin Hedde; brother, George M. Youmans Jr., of Ocala; and nephew, Bryan Youmans, of Orlando, Fla.

A service was held Wednesday, July 12, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

Arrangements were with Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services.

(Anyone who knew Donald Youmans is invited to call his cousin, John Bowen, at 449-6209.)

Randall Scott McCarty

HOBOKEN — Randall Scott “Scotty” McCarty, 43, of Hoboken passed away Tuesday night (Aug. 22, 2017) from injuries sustained in a boating accident.

Born in Brunswick, he was the son of Teresa Lang and Quillian Paul McCarty, of Hoboken. He was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Lang McCarty, and a niece, Teresa Maylee McCarty.

“Scotty,” as he was known to most, was a track inspector for CSX Railroad and a member of Grace Community Church of God. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and Georgia Bulldog fan, who loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Marian Pittman McCarty, of Hoboken; a son, Jordan Scott McCarty (Kassidy Chancey), of Hoboken; a daughter, Chasity Leane McCarty (James Goolsby), of Hoboken; grandson, Ryder Scott McCarty of Hoboken; father, Quillian McCarty (Jena), of Hoboken; two brothers, Darin Lee McCarty and Matthew William Judd, both of Hoboken; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Melissa McCarty White (Bruce), of Nahunta, and Kayli McCarty Hartley (Roger), of Hoboken; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 at Grace Community Church of God with the Rev. Bill Johns and Pastor Randall McCarty Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Hoboken City Cemetery in Hoboken.

Pallbearers will Jordan McCarty, Matthew Judd, David McCarty, William Haynes, Ike Blanchard and Ank Jordan.

Honorary pallbearers will be CSX Railroad employees.

The family will receive friends at Scotty’s residence, 2253 Saddle Club Road, Hoboken.

Family members and pallbearers are asked to be at the church Saturday by 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Nelson Edwin Johns

Nelson Edwin Johns, 65, died Thursday morning (Aug. 24, 2017) at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro after an extended illness.

He was born in Homerville, but lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a co-owner of Johns’ Shell Station.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Alvin Johns and Christeen White Johns, four brothers, Alvin Johns, Laverne Johns, Robert Johns and Ferrell Johns, and two sisters, Waunell Corbitt and Ophelia Quigley.

Survivors include one son, Kenneth Johns (wife, Jill), of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Braxton Johns, Mason Johns, Zach Pantin and Zoe Pantin; one sister, Barbara Johns Wall, of Pearson; two brothers, Eugene Johns (wife, Gail), and Earl Johns (wife, Mary), both of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Vanessa S. Collins

A celebration of life service for Vanessa Schwanna Collins, 39, of Homerville, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, 711 Forest Ave., Homerville, where Elder Alfonzo Miller is pastor and her pastor, Pastor Johnnie Mae Ellis, of Faith Mission Youth Deliverance Center in Homerville, will offer words of comfort.

Public visitation will be this evening beginning at 5 o’clock at Fluker Funeral Home, 17 Robinson St., Homerville.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery.

She was born May 30, 1978 in Homerville to Willie Collins and the late Mary Jane Johnson. She received her formal education from the Clinch County Public School System, graduating in 1996.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of Faith Mission Youth Center under the leadership of Pastor Johnnie Mae Ellis. She was an employee of Unison Behavior where she developed a bond with the staff and workers considering them as her family.

She departed this life suddenly Thursday morning (Aug. 17, 2017) at her residence.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Albert Collins Sr., maternal grandparents, Lucille Prester and Jake Johnson, and an uncle, Freddie Collins.

Those left to cherish her memory include a special friend, Rodney David Griffis; her father, Willie Lee Collins Sr.; a brother, Willie Collins Jr.; grandmother, Willie Mae Collins; maternal aunt, Emma Pearl Campbell (Bishop Ira); uncle, Harrell Johnson (Frances), Carl Johnson (Sandra); paternal aunts, Barbara Mingo (Lewis), Betty Collins (Johnny), Evelyn Grant (Ronnie) and Rosemary Jones; paternal uncles, Jimmy Collins, Ulysses Collins (Brenda), James Collins, Johnny Collins, Colie Collins; special mom, Doll Grady; care giver, Glenda Young; special aunt, Betty Cunningham; two special cousins, Felicia Edmond and Lucy Faison; great-aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Sandra Gail Miller

Sandra Gail Miller, 50, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla House in Waycross.

She was the daughter of Willie Mae Anderson Miller and Richard James Miller, of Waycross.

She leaves behind one daughter, Katia Dunk, of Savannah; one son, Bryant Miller, of Brunswick; three brothers, Timothy Miller, Kenneth L. Miller and Dallas E. Miller; four sisters, Barbara Ann Lowe, Janice C. Smith, Paula D. Miller and Iris Sherie M. Kirksey; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and her favorite auntie, Gerline Tiny Miller.

The family is receiving friends at the residence, 940 Ware St., Apt. 4, Blackshear.

Arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Claude Hipps

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Claude Hipps, a football star for Waycross High, the University of Georgia and the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, died recently here at about the same time his twin brother, Framp Hipps, passed in Waycross.

Born April 23, 1927 in Hazlehurst, he passed away on May 20, 2017 in West Melbourne, Fla.

Claude was the youngest twin son of the late Robert Thomas Hipps and Cora Hannah Hipps. He had eight siblings. His youth was spent in Waycross where he excelled in sports. He and his brothers, including Harry, and his first cousins, Junior Harrison, Bobby Harrison and “Dago” Harrison, kept the Waycross Bulldogs well stocked in athletic talent for a number of years.

He attended the University of Georgia for a year on a football scholarship until his love of country led him to join the Marines, serving from 1945 to 1949. While in the service he played on the Atlantic Fleet All Star teams and was chosen MVP in the China Bowl.

Following the service, Claude returned to the University of Ga and completed his business degree. He played for the Bulldogs from 1949-51 serving as captain and earning all SEC honors in 1951.

It was at UGA he fell in love with the loveliest, sweetest girl he’d ever met. In 1950 he and Elizabeth (Bette) Eaves were married — a union that remains unbreakable after 67 years.

Claude went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers for two seasons in the early 1950s. Claude ended his football career with honors his children are proud of: his own bubble-gum football trading cards, being named to the UGA All-Centennial football team and being chosen to the All Opponent Team selected by Georgia Tech.

A special honor was being inducted into the Waycross-Ware County Sports Hall of Fame in its inagural year, 1986.

Claude began his business career as a route salesman for Frito-Lay making friends in every convenience/ grocery store in the Southeast. Ultimately, he rose in the company to head national vending sales.

Claude possessed a quiet strength and playful spirit that drew others to him: once a friend, always a friend for life. He was a teller of imaginative tales, a devoted and selfless father, and a godly man whose life reflected the power of actions over words.

He is deeply missed by his most treasured wife, Bette Hipps, three children, Claudia Marra, Joan Sorensen (Scott) and Chris Hipps (Sandra); four grandchildren who think he hung the moon, Elizabeth (Ben), Chris, Hutton (Ian) and Christopher Jr., and three great-grandchildren.