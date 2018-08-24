August 24, 2018

Robert ‘R.J.’ Young

Robert James “R.J.” Young, 74, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (Aug. 15, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in San Bernardino, Calif., to the late Harvey Jay and Virginia Opal Greenwood Young. In 1968, he began driving a truck and drove all of over the United States including Alaska on the black ice.

He was the former owner of Lady Hawk Specialized Transport. He was well educated being mostly self-taught throughout his experiences and was a member of Mensa. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Lawrence Monroe Seymour Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Yvonne Kay Saunders Young, of Waycross; four children, April Bloye (husband, John), Jenison, Mich., Debbyee Dixon (husband, Joey), of Waycross, Kymberlee Torrance (husband, Eric), of Pennsylvania, Brandy Peterson, of Loveland, Colo.; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Backer (husband, John), Port Hadlock, Wash., Karen Richardson, of Oceanside, Calif.; two brothers, Tom Young (wife, Nicki), of Ojai, Calif., Bill Clouser (wife, Paula), of Westover, Pa.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Aug. 25) at 9 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Inurnment and dedication of the grave will follow in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lenton W. Copeland Sr.

Lenton Wesley Copeland Sr., 82, of Brunswick, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 22, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health Systems after an extended illness.

He was born in Bacon County to the late Morgan Elliott Copeland and Alvia Crapps Copeland. He was raised in Waycross where he graduated from Waycross High School. After high school he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served two tours of duty in Vietnam before retiring in July 1976 after 21 years of service.

After retirement he enrolled at Georgia Southern University where he graduated with a bachelor of business administration (BBA) degree.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Sam Copeland, Buddy Copeland, Jimmie Copeland and Fred Padgelek, and a sister, Marjorie Padgelek.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Copeland, of Brunswick; three children, Henrietta Boatright (husband, Jimmy), of Brunswick, Wesley Copeland (wife, Angela), of Athens, and Jeff Copeland (wife, Helen), of Bethlehem, Ga.; four grandchildren, Kimberly Wiggins, Bo Boatright, Karmen Copeland and Jeff Copeland II; two great-grandchildren, Erin Grace Boatright and Kara Elizabeth Wiggins; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmy Dean Howell

A funeral for Jimmy Dean Howell was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Hickox officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lamar Dukes and Jamie Rhoden.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.