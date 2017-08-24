August 24, 2017

Herman E. Sloan

Herman Eugene Sloan, 79, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2017) at his home under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles after a sudden illness.

He was born on July 19, 1938 in Hortense to the late William Arthur and Mary Adams Sloan. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked for many years as a pipefitter and welder with B&W in Brunswick before opening his own business, Sloan Roofing and Repairs Inc., which he was still operating until about three months before his death.

He was a member of One Life at a Time Ministries in Hortense and a former member of Civitan International in Brunswick.

He was a hard worker and devoted himself to his family. In his spare time, he enjoyed putting puzzles together and spending time with his family and friends.

Preceded him in death were his parents, his former wife, Barbara Dean Teston Sloan, his sisters, Onie Flowers, Florence Blaylock and Ocie Flowers, his brother, Burt Sloan, and his two sons-in-law, Richard Davis and Richard Taylor.

Survivors include his wife and loyal companion of more than 30 years, Marie Sloan, of Brunswick; children, Anthony Eugene Sloan (wife, Brittany), of Brunswick, Micheal Short and Gwen, of Hickox, Donna Elizabeth Davis, of Hortense, Deborah Sue Davis (husband, Jimmy), of Hortense, Tina Cheyenne Taylor, of Brunswick, Angela Alewine (husband, Mike), of Hortense, and Lena Cheyenne Sloan, of Calhoun; sister, Zubie Wolverton (husband, Jack), of King, N.C.; brothers, William “Vet” Sloan (wife, Burnette), of Brunswick, Eugene Sloan (wife, Lois), of Jesup, Allen Sloan (wife, Sarah), of Buford, Herschel Sloan (wife, Patricia), of Cape Coral, Fla., and Robert Sloan (wife, Iris), of Hortense; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. today at Howard & Jones Funeral Home in Jesup.

The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Hortense Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Jimmy Davis, the Rev. Larry Johns, the Rev. Hinton Johnson and the Rev. Rob Hutto officiating.

Interment will follow in Satilla Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps.

Active pallbearers will be Wayne Flowers, Howard Flowers, Ross Flowers, Lloyd Flowers, Wendell Flowers, Jim Westberry, Chris Wolverton and Hugh Wolverton.

A guestbook is online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Willie Mae Howard

Diocese Deaconess Willie Mae Howard, of Waycross, 84, died Monday (Aug. 21, 2017) after an extended illness.

She was a cook for the Riverside Nursing Home and Satilla Regional Medical Center. She was affiliated with Faith United Church of the Living God and Cathedral Faith Ministry.

She was the daughter of the late Wilson Barnar and Clyde Johnson Barnar. She is also preceded in death by a son, Joseph Howard Jr., and a grandchild, Melissa Rogers.

She is survived by four daughters, the Rev. Dr. Linda H. Rogers, of Savannah, Gwen H. Russell, of Savannah, Virginia H. Daniels, of Savannah, and Drunell M. Howard, of Savannah; a son, Calvin Howard, of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Joseph Howard III, Ralph Rogers Jr., Tressar “Shan” Williams-Benjamin, Harry Ross Jr., Alisha Howard, Vatrisha Ross, Calvin Howard Jr. and Joplin Styron; her great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lizzie Mae Gaskins, of Willacoochee, and Evelyn Smithson, of Waycross; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Howard, of Waycross.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home, 1503 Tebeau St., Waycross.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at River of Life Church, 1439 Brunel St., Waycross.

Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Gail Rawls

The homegoing celebration for Virginia Gail Rawls will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven with the church pastor, Bishop John A. Moss Jr., offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Waresboro Cemetery. The body will lie in repose in the church from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 1223 Parkway Drive Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The family will receive visitors Friday at the funeral home from 7 until 9 p.m.

Affectionally known as “ToGean,” she was born May 7, 1957 in Blackshear to the late Paul and Essie Hargrove. She was educated in the public schools of Waycross and Ware County.

She was preceded in death by one son, Marcus Jones, and her parents.

On Saturday (Aug. 19, 2017) she peacefully transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home.

She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Sharon Jones; two sons, Robert Jones (Kiara) and Travis Thompson (Latoya); five brothers, Robert Jones (Joyce), Ulysses Jones (Shirley), Jackie Jones (Ruby), Anthony Hargrove (Karen) and Paul Hargrove Jr. (Jacquelyn); three sisters, Odessa Jones, Angela Smith and Beverly Hargrove Johnson (Frank); 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook, www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Michael A. Dukes

The homegoing service for Michael Antonio Dukes will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 617 Wilkerson St., Waycross, with the church pastor, the Rev. Eric Horne, offering words of comfort.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 703 Senate St. Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The family will receive visitors Friday at the funeral home from 6 until 7 p.m.

On Wednesday morning (Aug. 16, 2017) God called His child and our beloved Michael Antonio “Big Mike” Dukes from this earthly life to eternal rest.

He was born Dec. 9, 1966 in Waycross, where he spent most of his childhood. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System. He relocated to Springfield, Mass., where he lived for 10 years before returning in 1992 to Waycross, where he remained until his demise. He was a member of Greater Mt. Olive Church, Ruskin.

He was employed with the Huddle House of Waycross for many years and Papa Johns Pizza, and his love for cooking led him to Applebee’s where he began on their very opening until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ben and Ella Dukes, George and Cora Elam, two siblings, Subrina Dukes and Frankie Dukes.

Those left to cherish his memories include a loving and devoted companion, Sherry Williams; two daughters, Shanequa Dukes and Deroyana Dukes, all of Waycross; his father, Ben Dukes Jr., of Waycross; step-father, Frankie L. Jenkins, and his loving mother, Frankie Lee Jenkins, of Mershon; two sisters, Jackie Belt (Calvin) and Stephanie Dukes Smith; one brother, Ben Dukes III, all of Waycross; eight nieces, seven nephews, 25 great-nieces and nephews; four aunts, Sara Da Hall, Aliene Smith, Ella M. Simon and Linda Graham (Larry); two uncles, Walter Dukes and Steve Elam; and a host of cousins and friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guest book, www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Danny Kaye Vickers

Danny Kaye Vickers, 71, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Aug. 23, 2017) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

He was born in Valdosta Aug. 20, 1946 to the late Charles H. and Irma B. Vickers, of Waycross.

He attended elementary school and high school in Waycross, graduating from Waycross High in 1964. He then attended Brunswick Junior College until 1967 when he joined the National Guard. He later served in the U.S. Navy (1967-1973).

After his Navy career, he joined his dad and Red Sirmans in operating a commercial construction company in Waycross until approximately 1985 when he moved to Atlanta. There, he started a heating/cooling duct cleaning business, and he later sold that business to his partner. He relocated to St. Petersburg, Fla., in 1998 where he enjoyed renovating houses and sailboats. He also worked at Home Depot as a consultant in the home improvement department.

In 2012, his love for animals and the environment prompted him to purchase a Pet Butler franchise. He was an active supporter and volunteer for any event that pertained to animals and their care. He operated that business in St. Petersburg/Tampa until moving to Waycross in May 2016, when his health prevented him from working any longer.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He is survived by two sisters, Charlotte Capps (husband Morris) and Sharon Fulford, all of Waycross, one niece, Daphne Tillman Jones, and one nephew, Dan Tillman, both of Waycross, a great-niece, Alex Jones, and a great-nephew, Britton Jones, both of Waycross, numerous out-of-town cousins.

A memorial service will be held Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made directly to the Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or The Servant’s House/Parkinson’s, 5822 Chaney Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances McGaha Dye

Frances Edith McGaha Dye, 86, died early Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2017) morning at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

She was born May 9, 1931 in Walker County, Ala. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dr. James McKinley Dye, her parents, Columbus and Edith Latham McGaha, four brothers, Joe Marion McGaha, Kelley Swindle McGaha, Columbus A. McGaha Jr., George Lawrence McGaha, and a sister, Patricia Ann McGaha.

She was a member of First Baptist Church and served in various capacities of the church. She had taught children since the age of 17.

She graduated from Parrish High School in 1949 and graduated from Alverson-Draughn Business College in Birmingham, Ala. in 1950.

Survivors include two sons, Mark McKinley Dye (wife, Barbara), of Forsyth, and Dr. James Wade Dye (wife, Ellen), of Waycross, four grandchildren, Rebecca Ann Spears (husband, Danny), of Atlanta, Russell McKinley Dye (wife, Reagan), of Fayetteville, Ark., Virginia Catherine Dye and Margaret Latham Dye, both of Waycross, two brothers, Jessee F. McGaha and Jerry Ray McGaha, both of Winfield, Ala., special friends, Bill and Donna Deason, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 28) at Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper, Ala. The family will receive friends at church Saturday from 1 until 2.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James M. Dye Foundation, Inc., SGSC Waycross campus.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Randy H. Howard

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Randy Hubert Howard, 61, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Patterson Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.