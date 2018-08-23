August 23, 2018

Martha Louise Teston

Martha Louise Teston, 79, died Monday night (Aug. 20, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was a native of Jeff Davis County, but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was the wife of the late Ira Leslie Teston and was also preceded in death by a son, Bryan L. Teston, and her parents, Charles J. Gregory and Lennie Mae Carter Gregory.

She was a seamstress for many years and formerly worked with Swain Manufacturing Co. and also worked as a private duty sitter at Baptist Village Retirement Communities. She obtained her CNA certificate through Okefenokee Technical College (now Coastal Pines College).

She is remembered as a loving, caring and very generous woman.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Foster, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Kelly Foster, of Waycross, and Dawn Weber (husband, Andy), of Lawton, Okla.; four great-grandchildren, Michael, Linsey and Christian Ray, and Nicole Weber; a great-great-granddaughter, Coraline Smith; four sisters, Ellen Steptoe (husband, Wayne), of Waycross, Marie Whitaker, of Waycross, Bess Cline (husband, Bob), of Valdosta, and Lillie Mae Peacock (husband, Jimmy), of South Carolina; two brothers, Jason Gregory (wife, Maxine), of West Green, and George Gregory (wife, Janice), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Harrell Clark Royer

Harrell Clark Royer, 80, died Monday evening (July 2, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

He was born in Atlanta, but resided in Waycross since 1974. He was a 1961 graduate of the University of Georgia where he received his bachelor of science and masters in education and was also a member of the University of Georgia Basketball Team.

He was a teacher and coach, employed by the Ware County Board of Education for many years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Waycross and of the Waycross Kiwanis Club.

He was a son of the late Hugh Royer Sr. and Frances Edwards Royer. He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Royer Dykes, and a brother, Hugh Royer Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie F. Royer, of Waycross, a son, Dr. Hal Royer (Dr. Lana Riemann), of Brevard, N.C., a daughter, Ashley Royer Waller (Dr. Thomas Waller), of Jacksonville, Fla., four grandchildren, Eda Riemann Royer, Seth Waller, Parker Waller and Davis Waller, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning (Aug. 25, 2018) at First Baptist Church in Waycross from 10 until 12 o’clock in the social hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lenton W. Copeland Sr.

Lenton Wesley Copeland Sr., 82, of Brunswick, formerly of Waycross, died Wednesday (Aug. 22, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Mary Lou Richardson

A funeral for Mary Lou Richardson was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Alan Brown and Elder Ronald McLamb officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Travis Clark, Daniel Nettles, David Nettles, Landon Nettles and J.T. Richardson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.