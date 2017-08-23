August 23, 2017

Sue H. Hausladen

Sue Holle Hausladen, 73, died Tuesday morning (Aug. 22, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native of Waycross had lived most of her life in Waycross. She was the daughter of the late John William Holle.

She was a medical technologist with Memorial Hospital and Satilla Regional Medical Center of Waycross and retired after 37 years of service. She was an avid researcher and family genealogist.

She will be remembered as a very good wife and a devoted mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Phillip G. Hausladen, of Waycross; two daughters, Liz Gowen (husband, Zack), of Brunswick, and Wendy Mattox (husband, Sands), of Waycross; four step-daughters, Lynn Crews (husband, Roger), of Blackshear, Karen Roberts (husband, Jamie), of Alabama, Carol Ann Keefauver (husband, Hank), of Blackshear, and Phyllis Hausladen, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Samantha Strickland, of Waycross, Peggy Sue Gowen, Hope Gowen and Genie Gowen, of Brunswick; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; her mother, Gloria Wildes, of Clermont, Fla.; two sisters, Hope Lamb (husband, Tom), of Clermont, Fla., and Cathy Mayberry (husband, Randy), of Sandersville, Ga.; two nieces, a great-niece and great-nephew.

In lieu of flowers that family request memorial donations be made to the Waycross Area Blood Drive, 621 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

The family requests that friends and family sign the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dr. John Paul Pike

Dr. John Paul Pike, 71, of Blackshear, died Monday evening (Aug. 21, 2017) at his residence after a six-year battle with cancer.

He was born Nov. 22, 1945 in LaGrange to John Barnard Pike and Brooksie Albright Pike. He attended LaGrange High School where he played on the AAA State Championship basketball team in 1963. He received a bachelor of arts degree in economics from LaGrange College where he was on the basketball and tennis teams all four years and also served as president of the Student Government.

He also received a master of education degree from the University of Georgia and doctor of education degree from the University of Sarasota.

Dr. Pike was a teacher and coached football, basketball and tennis at Forsyth County High School, Waycross High School and Ware County High School.

In 1974, he was named “Coach of the Year” by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association after his Waycross High School Girls’ Basketball team won the AAA State Championship. After 30-plus years of coaching, he continued his career in the education field by serving as president of Okefenokee Technical College from 1998 to 2005.

In 1999, he was named a LaGrange College Outstanding Alumni.

As a tribute to his years of coaching, he was inducted into the Ware County Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2005 the Kiwanis Club of Waycross presented him the James Harley Award for Outstanding Service.

He served on the board of directors for Kingdom Care. He was a long time member of Central Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, worked in the television ministry and was secretary of the Adults Sunday School Department.

His passions were his four grandchildren, golf, (he had five holes in one), fishing and travel. Together, he and his wife, Penny, toured all 50 states and 44 countries.

Dr. Pike was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Brooksie Pike.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Penny Calhoun Pike. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 25, 2017.

He is also survived by his two children, Paige (Robert) Dilts, of Jacksonville, Fla., and John Pike, of Albany, four grandchildren, Ashton and Emory Dilts, Avery and Ella Pike, and his brother, David (Denise) Pike, of Monroe.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the fellowship hall.

Members of the PAL Sunday School Class, 101 Golf Group and the Supper Club have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the church by 9:45 a.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Unit 103, Brunswick, Ga. 31520.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Frances M. Dye

Frances M. Dye, 86, died Wednesday morning (Aug. 23, 2017) at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Danny Kaye Vickers

Danny Kaye Vickers, 71, of Waycross died Wednesday morning (Aug. 23, 2017) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Willie Mae Howard

Willie Mae Howard, 84, died Monday (Aug. 21, 2017) at her residence in Savannah following an extended illness.

A funeral will be held 12 p.m. Saturday at River of Life Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jim Leigh Nelson

Jim Leigh Nelson, 78, of Waycross, lost his battle with bladder cancer and peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday (Aug. 10, 2017).

He was born July 21, 1939, the youngest of six children, to the late James Bailey and Cora Bell (Sykes) Nelson in Hilliard, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ollie Nelson, Lee Roy Nelson, James Nelson, Alvie Nelson, Robert Nelson, and his sister, Mildred Davis, along with his wife, Linda Faye (Morgan) Nelson, and step-son, Allen Davis.

Survivors include two sons, Sylvester Leigh Nelson, of Pleasant Hill, Tenn., and William Bailey Nelson, of Waycross, one daughter, Dawna Tanya Eriksen (Allen), of Smithfield, N.C., two step-children, Rhonda Bernice Nelson, of Waycross, and Bret Herman Nelson, of Waycross,numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was employed with the City of Waycross for more than 30 years and retired in 1995. In his younger days, he worked in pulpwood hauling and delivering, and he delivered to the paper mill many times. He always said “… you’re not a man if you can’t work hard and get the job done.”

He showed strength until the end and still had some enlightening words for family and friends who will always remember that special smile, that caring heart and his warm embrace.

His favorite saying was “You better believe it.”

He was loved by the many who knew him. He was a kind man and will truly be missed.

The funeral will be held Sunday (Aug. 27) at Pigeon Creek Primitive Baptist Church at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in church cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Suzanne S. Dalton

A memorial service for Suzanne Stripling Dalton was held Tuesday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial took place in Oakland Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.