August 22, 2018

Glenda Hall Smoak

Glenda Hall Smoak, 69, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Aug. 21, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Talmadge Edgar and Annie Strickland Hall and was reared at the Okefenokee Swamp Park.

She lived here most of her life and was a licensed practical nurse. She worked for Dr. Chisolm in Homerville for many years delivering babies and also worked in the hospitals in Lakeland and Homerville.

She was a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Smoak, and five brothers, Carl Hall, Lamar Hall, Billy Hall, Joe Hall and T.J. Hall.

Survivors include one son, Buddy Smoak (wife, Renee), of Waycross, one grandson, Brandon Smoak (wife, Kaitlyn), of Texas, one great-grandson, Colt Smoak, three sisters, Geronda Highsmith (husband, Jim), Dorothy Jones (husband, Ted) and Laverne Hall, all of Waycross, two brothers, Tommy Hall, of Waycross, and James Hall (wife, Betty), of Manor, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at New Prospect United Methodist Church in Manor.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Patricia O’Steen Myntti

A funeral Patricia O’Steen Myntti, 75, of St. Cloud, Fla., formerly of Blackshear, took place Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Young and the Rev. Michael Clark officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Earl Lawson, Eddie Bennett, Larry Byrd, Bill Cason, Jack Ferguson, Roy Gilleon, Ronnie Knowlton and Jock Rosenberger.

Burial followed in the Thomas-Winn Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.