August 22, 2017

John Paul Pike

John Paul Pike, 71, of Blackshear died Monday (Aug. 21, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Randy H. Howard

Randy Hubert Howard, 61, of Patterson, passed away Monday morning (Aug. 21, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Blackshear May 16, 1956, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He owned and operated the Waycross Army-Navy Store for several years prior to going to work for Orkin Pest Control and later starting his own pest control business, Otter Creek Pest Control, which he later sold.

He loved to play the guitar and fish and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Robert Hubert Howard.

Survivors include his daughter, Casey Howard, of Waycross, two sons, Robert Howard and Adam Howard, both of Blackshear, his mother and step-father, Virginia Harris and Raymond Harris, of Patterson, two brothers, Wayne Howard, of Patterson, and Richard (Brenda) James, of Waverly, his former wife and mother of his children, Lavada Earhardt, of Blackshear, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. Julian D. Dixon

The Rev. Julian Doyle Dixon, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 15, 2017) at Satilla Memorial Health Center.

Born in Alma Feb. 29, 1932, the Rev. Dixon lived in Wayne County for a number of years before moving to Pierce County 20 years ago.

He worked in landscaping and lawn service as well as working in maintenance for Walmart, but he was first and foremost a preacher of the gospel.

He had the privilege of preaching at several churches in the area over the years and was a member of New Life Apostolic Church. He enjoyed woodworking and painting and loved to play his guitar and sing. He was a very family oriented man who enjoyed spending time with his family and doted on his children and all of his grandchildren.

He was a son of the late Doyle Milton and Lovie Mae Turner Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Aldine Thornton Dixon, his second wife, Carolyn Youngblood Dixon, a son-in-law, David E. Clemence, a grandson, David C. Clemence, all three of his sisters, Helen Dixon, Joyce Elliott and Joan Tanner, and a brother, Robert Dixon.

Survivors include four daughters, Julie E. Clemence, of Blackshear, Veronica (Bobby) McBee and Lecrecia Hutchinson, all of Waycross, and Wanda Faye (Mitch) Kitchens, of McCaysville; four sons, Ronald Dixon and James J. Dixon, both of Blackshear, Vernon A. (Clara M.) Dixon, of Ludowici, and John (Jana) Hutchinson, of Dawsonville; two brothers, Eugene (Sandra) Dixon, of Jacksonville, Fla., and R. Vernon (Joyce) Dixon, of Leesburg, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock at New Life Apostolic Church in Blackshear.

Officiating were Pastor David Harrell, the Rev. Herman Smith and the Rev. Donnie Waldron.

Interment was in the Damascus Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Alan Rhoden, Doyle Clemence, William Rhoden, Homer Bowman, Robert Elliott, Andrew Nennig and Rick Clemence.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Darvin Williams

A funeral for Darvin Williams was held Monday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Bob Cushing officiating.

Pallbearers were Parker Cook, Ken McCullar, Kim McCullar, Kevin Oglesby, Paul Serrato, Trace Williams and Cameron Wooddell.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.