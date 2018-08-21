August 21, 2018

Jimmy Dean Howell

Jimmy Dean Howell, 42, died suddenly Sunday (Aug. 19, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, he graduated from Ware County High School in 1995.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J.B. and Ollie Bladen, and paternal grandfather, David S. Howell.

Survivors include his mother, Peggy Bladen Smith (Michael), of Waycross, his father, James David Howell, of Waycross, two sisters, Naomi Howell, of Brunswick, and Michelle Smith, of Nahunta, nieces and nephews, Brayden Howell, Mahaley Arnold, Chandler Rhoden and Kade Rhoden, paternal grandmother, Margaret Howell, of Waycross, and his beloved pet, Benji.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Donald ‘Don’ Johnson

Donald Edward “Don” Johnson, 77, of Hoboken, died early Monday morning (Aug. 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health at Waycross following a brief illness.

He was a native of Knoxville, Tenn., a former resident of Jacksonville, Fla., and made his home in Hoboken since 1989. He was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Johnson and Edna Faddis Johnson.

He served with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 316 of Atlantic Beach, Fla.

He was employed as upper management with Jacksonville Shipyards, Inc. and later as a property assessor with the Brantley County Tax Assessors Office. He was an avid golfer and a lover of animals.

Survivors include his wife Kathy Johnson, of Hoboken, a daughter, Patria Jones (husband, Ernie), and a son, Wayne Johnson, both of Jacksonville, Fla., three step-children, Roy Ramer, of Hoboken, Janet Sexton (husband, Mike), of Montgomery, Ala., and Keith Woodham (wife, Pam), of Panama City, Fla., 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Music Funeral Home.

A graveside service with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Friday in Redbay Cemetery near Ponce De Leon, Fla.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at ww.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Eugene Spell Jr.

James Eugene “Gene” Spell Jr., 63, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning (Aug. 20, 2018) at his residence following a short illness.

Born in Waycross Sept. 30, 1954, he lived in Ware County most of his life.

He worked for the State Prison System in Waycross (Ware State), Reidsville (Georgia State) and Folkston (D. Ray James) and retired from D. Ray James in 2011.

He was a life-long fisherman, loved to hunt and was a member of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

He also loved to work on cars, do carpentry work and joke around with everyone.

He was the son of the late James Eugene Spell Sr.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Phillip Davis, of Waycross, and Kristy and Andy Rozier, of Blackshear; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jamie and Amber Spell, of Waycross, and Nick (Reonna) Berryhill, of Mobile, Ala.; his mother, Linda Woodard Spell, of Waycross; three sisters, Susan (A.W.) Tanner, Freida (John) Bradham and Debbie Thomas, all of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Blake Davis, Lane Davis, Natalie Davis, Rew Rozier, Briar Rozier, Emery Spell and Liam Spell; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

As per Mr. Spell’s wishes there will not be a public memorial service.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the University of Florida Proton Center at www.floridaproton.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.