August 21, 2017

Suzanne S. Dalton

Suzanne Stripling Dalton, 68, of Waycross, died early Saturday morning (Aug. 19, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Albany, to the late R.F. “Billy” Stripling and Martha Davis Stripling. She since made her home in Waycross for most of her life. She worked for many years in the Ware County School System as a para pro at Ruskin Elementary School. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she served as organist for more than 30 years. She also spent time as the organist for Central Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Waycross.

A dedicated wife and mother, the most important aspects of Mrs. Dalton’s life were her family and her church.

She is survived by her husband, Lewayne Dalton, of Waycross, her daughter, Betsy Dalton Kingsbury (husband, Matt), of Dothan, Ala., her son, Brad Dalton, of Tallahassee, Fla., two grandchildren, Dalton Kingsbury and Davis Kingsbury, one sister, Sheila Pope (husband, Steve), of Waycross, and numerous other relatives.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Suzanne Dalton will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Virginia Rawls

Virginia Rawls (aka “ToGen”), of 1223 Parkway Drive, passed away peacefully Saturday (Aug. 19, 2017) after a short illness.

The family is receiving friends at 1223 Parkway Drive.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Nancy Carter Lee

Nancy Edith Carter Lee, 65, died Sunday morning (Aug. 20, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was a native of Pierce County, but lived most of her life in Waycross. She retired from Carolina Skiff in quality control.

She was the daughter of the late Carl C. “Red” Carter and Lucy Roberson Carter.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Lee, of Waycross, two daughters, Melissa and Carol Lee, both of Waycross, one grandchild, Jalone C. Lee, one brother, Corbitt Carter, of Jacksonville, Fla., one sister, Darcille Roney, of Blackshear, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at her residence at a later date.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Benjamin F. Harris

NAHUNTA — Benjamin “Bennie” Franklin Harris, 89, of Nahunta, passed away Saturday morning (Aug. 19, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Raybon, he was the son of William Patrick Harris and Genie Phoebonia Lewis Harris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Mae Lane Harris, three sons, Tommy Harris, Dennie Harris and Donnie Harris, three step-sons, Kenneth Lewis, Randy Roberson and Lacy Lewis.

He was a self-employed logger for many years before he had to retired and was of the Baptist faith. He loved logging, saw milling and gardening.

Survivors include his seven children and their spouses, Linda Lewis Harris, of Nahunta, Dwain Lewis (Belinda), of Blackshear, Jonell Roberson, of Nahunta, Vicki Darcel Roberson Tugend (Ron), of Blackshear, set of twins, Patsy Mae Harris Altman (Ronald), of Brunswick, Benny Ray Harris, of Nahunta, and Ruby Ann Sawyer (Tim), of Nahunta; daughter-in-law, Kay Lewis, of Decatur, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 21 step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great-grandchild, several nieces, nephews and other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Rob Lewis Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating. Visitation will be held one prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Ronald Ray Altman Jr., Benjamin Sawyer, Chris Keller Jr., Zach Fussell, Jason Bedgood and Wayne Harris.

Family and pallbearers are asked to be at the cemetery Tuesday by 9:45 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the Harris residence, at 172 Pat Harris Road, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Annis ‘Mert’ Dowling

NAHUNTA — Annis Mercedes “Mert” Jacobs Dowling, 87, of Nahunta, passed away Friday night (Aug. 18, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Born in Waynesville, she was the daughter of William Henderson Jacobs Sr. and Marguerite Elizabeth Mattox Jacobs. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glynwood Dowling, a son, Thomas Dewitt Dowling Sr., a grandson, Clyde Miller, brother, Southwell Jacobs, three sisters, Theresa Strickland, Agnes Johns and Shelba Jean Jacobs, and an infant brother, Jackson Harvey Jacobs.

She was a retired post master for Nahunta Post Office and a member of Ivory Palace Church. She loved her family and anyone she met and enjoyed going to church and picking up pecans.

Survivors include her three children and their spouses, Diane Herrin, of Nahunta, Robert and Linda Dowling, of Raybon, and Pat and Danny Tompkins, of Hoboken; two daughters-in-law, Elizabeth Dowling, of Blackshear, and Judy Dowling, of Nahunta; 18 grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Tracie Miller, of Twin Rivers, Bobby Dowling, of Raybon, Jason Dowling, of Raybon, David and Jenna Smith, of Lulaton, Adam and Melody Dowling, of England, Justin Smith, of Lulaton, Alisha and Daniel Grafford, of Waynesville, Kathryn and Terrance Davis, of Virginia Beach, Thomas Dowling Jr., of Blackshear, Jessica and Chris Clark, of Blackshear, Keith and Jackie Herrin, of Nahunta, Kathy Wainright, of Nahunta, Tammy and Dave Zigenfus, of Decatur, Ala., Kandice and Benji Hersey, of Blackshear, Daniel Tompkins (Megan), of New York, Tim Grantham, of Nahunta, Beth Bowles (Lino), of Waycross, and Chris and Sandy McCaslin, of Pennsylvania; 32 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, the Rev. William Jacobs, of Waycross; three sisters, Emily McMurphy, of Richford, Vt., Shirleen Thornton and Ruth Reddish, both of Waynesville; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. William Jacobs, the Rev. Jerry Johns, Wyatt Blount and Bonnie Arnold officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chris Miller, Jason Dowling, David Smith, Justin Smith, Thomas Dowling Jr. and Darren Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be the Nahunta High School class of 1947.

Family and pallbearers are asked to be at the church Tuesday by 1:30 p.m.

The family will be receiving friends at the home of Diane Herrin, 125 Woody Lane Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Terra Nicole Spradley

A memorial service for Terra Nicole Spradley took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The Rev. Sammie Spradley officiated.

James Ferrell Bennett

A funeral for James Ferrell “Jim” Bennett was held Saturday morning at Hosanna Church with the Rev. Chester Chancey and Brother Bill McCullar officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Toby Justice, Roger Collins, Perry Bennett, Robbie Metelits, Tony Thomas, Jerome Capps, Brantley Thrift and Sylvester Williams.

Honorary pallbearers were Slum’s Automotive Club.

Military honors were provided by the Moody Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.