August 20, 2018

Patricia O’Steen Myntti

Patricia O’Steen Myntti, age 75, of St. Cloud, Fla. (formerly of Blackshear), died Friday (Aug. 17, 2018) afternoon at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 16, 1942 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Ben and Mamie Lou Mattox O’Steen. She was raised in Pierce County where she was a 1961 graduate of Blackshear High School.

After marriage to the late George Allan Myntti, she moved to California, Guam and Milton, Fla., during his military career. They then moved to Blackshear, and she worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years, retiring as the Post Master of the Patterson Post Office.

Following retirement, she and her husband moved to Cleveland, Ga. Following his passing, she returned to Blackshear before moving to St. Cloud earlier this year to be near her family.

She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear where she attended the Alathean Ladies Sunday School Class. She also served on the Bereavement Committee, the Storehouse Cooking Team, the Disaster Relief Team and the Hands To Work Ministry. She had been a member of Tesnatee Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ga., and was a current member of Eastern Avenue Baptist Church in St. Cloud, Fla.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters, Dorothy O’Steen Baumeister, Louise O’Steen, Ruth Edward Thompson, Albert O’Steen, Ruby O’Steen, Thomas Clyde O’Steen and Emery O’Steen.

Survivors include her two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Philip Pushic, of Charleston, S.C., and Brenda and Nick Dispensa, of St. Cloud, Fla.; four grandchildren, Wesley Myntti, of Carrabelle, Fla., Darby Pushic Stinnett (husband, Bronson), of Waycross, Nicholas Pushic (wife, Lindsay), of Charleston, S.C., and Frank Dispensa, of St. Cloud, Fla.; a great-grandson, Braxton Fox Pushic, of Charleston, S.C.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Thomas-Winn Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 9 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; the Salvation Army, 977 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501; or to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Lindale, Texas 75771.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Hendrix Smith

Betty Hendrix Smith, 79, of McDonough, died Friday (Aug. 17, 2018).

She was born in Waycross to the late Dean Herschel and Willene Harris Hendrix. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Smith Sr., and her brother, William Hendrix.

She is survived by her children, Sondra Gale Smith, of McDonough, Stoney and Tonya Smith, of McDonough, Rocky and Tammy Smith, of McDonough, Joseph and Heather Smith, of Hampton, Matthew and Amanda Smith, of McDonough, Joshua and Amy Smith, of Stockbridge; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, Herschel Hendrix, of Waycross, Dot Trull, of Waycross, and Frank Hendrix, of Jefferson.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Salem Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Statham officiating.

Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Baptist Church Benevolence Ministry.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com

Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors are serving the family.

Mary Lou Richardson

Mary Lou Richardson, 77, died Saturday night (Aug. 18, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after a brief illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was formerly employed by Baptist Village and home health. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Meadow Smith and Rachel Courson Smith, her husband, Jesse Willard Richardson, and she is the last of nine children.

Survivors include three children, Cindy Nettles (Steve), of Waycross, John Charles Richardson (Christie), of Mt. Pleasant, and Jason Chris Richardson, of Jekyll Island; seven grandchildren, Travis Clark (wife, Melissa), David Nettles, Daniel Nettles, Kalie Richardson, Heather Richardson, Kim Drawdy and J.T. Richardson; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Deann Carol Taylor

A homegoing celebration of life for Deann Carol Taylor took place Saturday morning at Northside Church of Christ with Gene Godfrey presiding and giving the eulogy, Brother Van Clark giving scripture of Old and New Testament, Brother Robert Atkinson offering the prayer, Tonja Reid giving expressions of love.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Nathan White, Michael Reid, Chuckie Taylor, William Jackson, Samuel Evans, Devonn Barnes and Kelvin Taylor Jr.

Flower attendants were friends and neighbors.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Willie Arthur Holmes

A celebration of life for Willie Arthur “Artie” Holmes was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church, the Rev. Morris Pate, pastor offering words of comfort — “If you can only see me now, you will know that everything is alright.”

Pallbearers were Swails Turner Sr., Anthony Moody, John Harris, Waldo Moody, Milton Moody and Jerome Banks.

Interment followed in Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Dedrick LaTron Bacon

A celebration of life for Dedrick LaTron “Twig” Bacon was held Saturday at Powerhouse of Faith Ministries, Bishop Kenneth A. Kirksey Sr., pastor, offering words of comfort — “God does all things well, and He will see you through” from verses of John 14.

Pallbearers were Gary Franklin, Carl Hill Jr., Mike Hill, Timothy Hill, Tre Hill and Christopher Neloms.

Interment will be held later in Barnar Memorial Cemetery due to weather.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.