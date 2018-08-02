August 2, 2018

Virginia B. Settle

Virginia Brazel Settle, 93, of Waycross, died Tuesday evening (July 31, 2018) at the Orchard at Stone Creek in Valdosta after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross in 1925 to the late Walter G. and Gertrude Lawhorn Brazel and lived in Waycross all of her life. She attended Waycross High School where she graduated as valedictorian. She attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, now called Georgia College and State University where she majored in chemistry, minored in biology, and received a teaching degree.

She taught physics until she married in 1947 to Walker Vincent Settle Jr. and at his death in 2005 they had been married for 58 years.

They were members of Central Baptist Church where she enjoyed playing the piano during various services for many years.

She was an avid bridge player and helped to start a bridge club in Waycross in which she was the last surviving charter member still living in Waycross. She also loved participating in community theatre. She loved fishing which she acquired from her father. During her later years she took up crocheting and made blankets for all of her grandchildren and many gifts for others.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Walker Vincent Settle Jr., one grandson, Preston Settle, and two sisters, Mildred Ackerman and Bernice Lord.

Survivors include one son, Walker Vincent Settle III (wife, Rachel), of Waycross; one daughter, Mimi Settle McGahee (husband, Terry), of Lake Park; four grandchildren, Jenni Morris (Andy), of Brunswick, Jared McGahee (Catherine), Magen McGahee and Erin McGahee, all of Valdosta; seven great-grandchildren, Walker, Audrey and Camryn Settle, Tripp and Addie Morris, and Luke and Elle McGahee; special nephews, Mike (Annie) Ackerman, Tom and Bill (Martha) Lord, great-nieces and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 am Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Orchard at Stone Creek, 4900 Tillman Crossing, Hahira, Ga. 31632 or Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Larry Ronell Thomas

Pastor Larry Ronell Thomas, 67, of Metter, formerly of Waycross, departed this life Tuesday (July 24, 2018) at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.

“I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 3:14

He was born Nov. 13, 1950 in Waycross. He was the son of the late Aretha Harris and Coley Thomas.

He served in the United States Marine Corps where he worked as an intelligence specialist. He received the ranking of Sergeant during his time of service. After an honorable release, he transferred to United States Army as a vehicle mechanic. He received an honorable discharge.

He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior early in his life. Later in life, he re-dedicated his life to the Lord after an encounter with the beloved Mother Dorothy during a Mothers Board Church meeting.

He was a long-time member of New Life Community Church of Truth, Inc. He accepted the calling on his life a short time afterward and joined the ministry. He was extremely passionate about his membership as he served as a chairman deacon, superintendent, pastor’s aid committee member, praise team, men’s day president and elder. He was ordained as a pastor Oct. 28, 2013. He was the pastor of New Life Oasis of Hope Worship Center in Metter.

He was united in holy matrimony to Terri D. Rowe on April 23, 2005. He was blessed with four children from previous relationships. He was blessed with three step-children within his marriage.

He worked as a semi-truck driver for more than 20 years, most recently with Triangle J Drivers. He was well loved and respected by his co-workers and friends. He loved to tell others of the love of Jesus Christ whenever he could.

He enjoyed life and believed you should live life to the fullest. He was a strong, hard-working man and lent a helping hand to anyone in need. He always thought of others before himself. His love for family extended far beyond his natural family. It was common to see him offer words of love and advice to children and young adults. His genuine kindness to others earned him the respect by everyone that met him. He will truly, truly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Elizabeth Thomas, and granddaughter, Nijae Thomas.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Terri D. Thomas; four children, LaSharda (Cornelius) Douglas, Teree (Joseph) Sanders, Freddie Orr Jr. and Micheal Orr; nine grandchildren, Wardrick Whitfield Jr., Tisian Whitfield, Danaija Douglas, Justin Douglas, Malachi Wagner, Paige Wagner, Joseph Sanders, Jr., Ma’Kenzie Orr and Aleyah Orr; three brothers, Pastor Jackie (Lenora) Harris, Leon Thomas and Reginald (Doretha) Harris; two sisters, Connie (Bradley) Robinson and Antoniette Harris; and a host of other loving family members.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross where the Rev. Fer-Rell Malone is pastor. Bishop Cheeks will offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Moore Street, Blackshear.

Deacon Jim P. Kennedy

A celebration of life service for Deacon Jim Perry Kenney, 89, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Jackie L. Hooper Sr., offering words of comfort and the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, presiding.

He was born Aug. 29, 1928 in Waycross to the late Perry Kennedy and Viola Lee Tootle Kennedy. He received his formal education from the Waycross public school system and graduated from Center High School in 1947.

At an early age he married the late Lois Wesley Kennedy and later met and married the late Tommie Mae Leaphart Kennedy.

He joined New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church at an early age where he served on the usher board, chairman of the trustee board, chairman of the deacon board (2008-2018), advent Sunday School Scholar and mentor of the young deacons.

He also was a charter member of the Center High School Historical Society. He was employed with the Seaboard Coastline Railroad for many years and was also an employee of St. Regis Allied Inc. He retired from Dixie Concrete Inc. as a cement finisher. In later years he returned to the work force as an employee with Satilla Community Service Board.

On Saturday morning (July 28, 2018) Deacon Kennedy departed this life after a brief illness. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by two sons, infant Hiram Kennedy and Kenneth R. Epps, siblings, Sarah Kennedy Bailey, Ida Young, Jack Lee and Clifford Lee.

He leaves to cherish his memory five daughters, Rosalind Johnson, of Cartersville, Glenda Kennedy Faison (George), Karen Kennedy Bawlson (Kelvin), Tommye Pamela Simmons (Dwight) all of Waycross, and Dawn Millicent Taylor (Keith), of College Park; three sons, Gerald Montez Leaphart (Latrease), of Ft. Myers, Fla., Ricky Lavan Kennedy (Edith), of Orlando, Fla., and Jeffrey Perry Kennedy (Cheryl), of Waycross; a brother, Calvin Kennedy (Charlene), of Savannah; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, James Terry Young, of Waycross; special niece, Liyda Young, of Waycross; four god-daughters, Juanita Edgerton Orange (Elder Bobby), Taba Linton, Gloria Johnson (Andrew), all of Waycross, and Ernestine White, of Atlanta; a devoted cousin, Sylvester Kelly; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends including a lifelong friend, Lewis Small, of Philidelphia, Pa.

Friends are being received at the Kennedy residence, 905 Tommie Kennedy Circle.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Henry Lee Primus

Henry Lee Primus, 71, of 318 Grovehill Ave., Blackshear, passed away Sunday (July 29, 2018) at Memorial Health University Medical Center Hospital in Savannah.

He was born in Mershon Aug. 7, 1946, to the beloved parents of Dewey and Louise Primus.

He graduated from Lee Street High School in 1965 and entered the United States Army during the Vietnam War from Nov. 21, 1969, to Aug. 24, 1975, as a radio teletype operator with the HHC 1st BDE 3D Infantry Division.

He spent six years serving his country with awarded medals that include the Overseas Combat Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and National Army Accommodation Medal. He was 100 percent disabled veteran and was looking forward to a trip overseas with fellow veterans later this year.

After his military career, he married Daisy Johnson, of New York. They were married for many years and built their vacation home in Savannah. He went to electrician school for two years retaining license as an expert electrician for the Long Island Railroad in Long Island, N.Y., where worked for 30 years before retiring.

He was a member of Bethel Temple FBC Church and served the community in various charities. His interest included fishing, crabbing, riding through the neighborhood on his ATV enjoying the view, meeting with old classmates, eating breakfast with the Huddle House family, enjoying all the nurses at dialysis and most of all hanging out with his family during the holidays.

He is survived by five siblings, three sisters, Ella (Bishop A.J.) Myles, Blackshear; Lula Roberson, of Waycross; and Shirley Chatters, of Seattle, Wash.; two brothers, Roy (Dr. Katherine) Primus, of College Park, and Timothy (Phyllis) Primus, Ellenwood; a brother-in-law, Bishop Willie Carr, of Blackshear; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Ella Myles and Bishop A.J. Myles, 1108 Ware St., Blackshear.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The cortege will assemble at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Temple Holiness Church, 209 Burrough St., Blackshear, with his brother-in-law, Bishop A.J. Myles, pastor, offering words of comforts.

Burial will follow in the Blackshear Cemetery with military honors.

Clara W. Lincoln

Clara Washington Lincoln, 89, of 3312 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson, softly and quietly answered the call on Monday (July 30, 2018) of Almighty God to come home for her eternal rest.

She was born May 28, 1929, to the parentage of the late Clarence and Isabella Washington of Patterson.

She was educated in the Pierce County Schools. After she completed high school, she married the late Orange Lincoln, to this union one child was born, Deacon Owen Raymond Lincoln. She was employed with the Pierce County School System for many years before leaving to pursue other employment opportunities.

She was a devoted member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church for more than 50 years where she served in many capacities, the latest being the president of the senior choir. She served faithfully as the senior choir president until her health failed her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Milledge Washington, Madison Washington Sr., Paul Washington Sr., Naomi Ham and Paulene Townsend.

She leaves to forever cherish her memories a loving and devoted son, Deacon Raymond (Debra) Lincoln, of Patterson; a special daughter, Elaine (Linsey) Vail, of Waycross; two loving brothers, Deacon Daniel (Betty) Washington, of Offerman, Alex (Annie Mae) Washington, of Waycross; three sisters, Queen Esther (Herbert) Joseph, of Clearwater, Fla.; Isabelle Hunter, of Patterson, and Annie Mae Smiley, of Blackshear; three granddaughters, Tiffany Lincoln, of Patterson; Stacie Lincoln, of Kingsland, and Tanya (Lonnie) Roberts, of Hinesville; four grandsons, Darrel (Chesha) James, of Tallahassee, Fla., Ramon (Tori) Cummings, of Huntsville, Ala.,Cornelius Wade, of Hoboken, and Quintin Lincoln, of Roanoke, Va.; seven great-granddaughters, five great-grandsons; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The cortege will assemble at 2:30 p.m. at 5601 Walkerville Road, Patterson.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3383 Tyre Bridge Road, Patterson, the Rev. Marcus Nix, pastor. The Rev. Claude Ray James will deliver words of comfort.

Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Patterson.

