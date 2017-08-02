August 2, 2017

Travis Dale Tuten Sr.

Travis Dale “Mickey” Tuten Sr., 67, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Aug. 1, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born and raised in Waycross, son of the late Willie Onis Tuten and Doris Strickland Tuten Harris. He was the first infant in Waycross to receive a successful blood transfusion by Dr. Harold Muecke Sr.

As a young man, he had a passion for ambulances and fire trucks and enjoyed listening to the scanner in the house. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and was a fan of Jeff Gordon. He was of the Methodist faith and was a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Yarbrough Tuten, of Waycross; four children, Lisa Strickland (husband, David), of Waco, Texas, Melissa Tuten, of Waycross, Travis Tuten Jr., of Waycross, James Stacey Yarbrough, of Waycross; grandchildren, Brandy Strickland, Natasha Strickland, William Ethridge Strickland, Dixie Yarbrough, Luke Yarbrough, Maggie Yarbrough, Danielle Lawrence, Allie Yarbrough, Brock Guy and Gracie Guy; six great-grandchildren, Christian Phillips, Matthias Phillips, Micha Litzau, Louis Strickland, Nola Pringle and Emma Pringle; three sisters, Sandra Tuten Henderson, of Baxley, Marilynn Harris Scheuing (husband, Bob), of Waycross, Mary Ann Norris, of Homerville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends our hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Carol Solomon Rees

Carol Solomon Rees, 86, died Saturday (July 29, 2017), at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home, after an extended illness.

She was born in Macon to the late Julian M. “Sal” Solomon and Mamie Lee Solomon. She resided in Waycross for most of her life. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1948, and then completed her education with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Agnes Scott College in 1952.

She married Edward C. Rees III, of Waycross, in 1953 and they shared more than 63 wonderful years together. She taught elementary classes in both public and private schools for many years. She also authored a book of household hints, “Hints for Upstairs, Downstairs and All Around the House,” and co-authored “This Is the Day,” a book of children’s devotionals.

She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Waycross where she served as an elder, Sunday School teacher, Women’s Circle leader and member of the Chancel Choir. She also served on the board of the Waycross-Ware County Public Library, the Okefenokee Heritage Center and as a member of the Waycross Service League.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by two sons, the Rev. Edward C. Rees IV (wife, Angie), of Augusta; William Solomon Rees, of Waycross; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Joanna Solomon Seaman, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Dot Rees Gibson (husband, Norman), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Waycross.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or First Presbyterian Church, 601 Hill St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gregory Baker

The Baker Paulk family announces the passing of their loved one, Gregory Baker, 63, formerly of Waycross.

He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by siblings, James, Johnny, Oliver, Anthony, Drexal, Mitzi and Jackie.

Interment was held at Jacksonville National Cemetery with full military honors.

Arrangements were with Eternity Funeral Home.

Peggy A. Altman

PATTERSON — Peggy Aspinwall Altman, 88, of Patterson, passed away early Wednesday morning (Aug. 2, 2017) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Betty Davis Aldridge

Betty Davis Aldridge, 63, of Waycross, died Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 1, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Robert Lamar Barber

Robert Lamar Barber went home to be with his heavenly father — Jesus Christ on Friday (July 28, 2017) after an extended battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Barbara Ferronta and Silvia Caswell, his mother, Rhoda Mizell Barber, and his father, Robert Leo Barber.

He was a great-great-grandson of Obadiah Barber and great-grandson of Henry Mizell.

He leaves behind three sons, Michael Barber, Robby Barber and Joshua Barber.

He served his country honorable as a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, and he also fought for veterans’ rights.

A service will be held Saturday at his beloved Gospel Lighthouse Church, 2401 Tebeau St.

Visitation will start at 10 a.m. followed by the service from 11 a.m. until noon.

Mitchell Daniels

PATTERSON — The funeral for Mitchell Daniels, 71, was held Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. R.C. James and Keith Tyre.

Active pallbearers were Tommy Brown, Terry Herrin, A.C. Kicklighter, Doys O’Steen, Jake Dixon and Tommy Lee.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Alice King Clubb

A funeral for Mary Alice King Clubb was held Tuesday morning at New Hope Primitive Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Clubb officiating.

Burial followed in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Terrell Brazell, Keven Brazell, Jason Clubb, Daryl Lee Edwards Jr., Ian Jackson and Gavin Jackson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Betty June Patton

A memorial service for Betty June Porter Patton was held Tuesday afternoon at The Mitchell Chapel at Baptist Village with the Rev. Charlie Mayberry officiating.

Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.