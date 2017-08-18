August 19, 2017

Darvin Williams

Darvin Williams, 81, died Thursday evening (Aug. 17, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He graduated from Waycross High School in 1954 and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and CSX Officers’ Club. After 35 years, he retired from CSX Railroad as an electrical supervisor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Morton Williams and Mary Lucille Wildes Williams, and three brothers, Morris, Darrell and Lamar Williams.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marian Piazza Williams, of Waycross; five children, Dennis Williams (wife Jane), of Warner Robins, Ginger Worley (husband Michael), of Waycross, Lisa Miller (late husband Richard), of Blackshear, Angie Wilson (husband Ric), of Waycross, and Bob Williams (wife Tammie), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Christal Serrato (Paul), Caitlyn Cook (Parker), Caleb Worley (Chelsey), Chad Worley (Georgia), Stephanie Pickett (Steve), Kevin Oglesby and Trace Williams; four great-grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Levi and Autumn; one sister, June Williams Pittman; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Music Funeral Home with a Rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Michael A. Dukes

Michael A. Dukes, 50, passed away peacefully Wednesday (Aug. 16, 2017) after a brief illness.

The family is receiving friends at 703 Senate St.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.