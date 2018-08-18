August 18, 2018

Lillie Aruex Cauley

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Lillie Aruex Haselden Cauley, 87, was held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating was Pastor R.B. Gaskins.

Interment was in the Pine Level Cemetery in Bacon County.

Active pallbearers were Brandon Joyner, Brian Turner, Chris Leggett, Rusty Tatum, Michal Quintero, Dan Force and Mitchell Curl.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Craig White

A funeral for Daniel Craig White was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial followed in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy Dyson, Casey Gebhart, Blake White, Donald Thomas, Christopher Culbert and Jonathan Culbert.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.