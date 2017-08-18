August 18, 2017

James F. ‘Jim’ Bennett

James Ferrell “Jim” Bennett, 80, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Aug. 16, 2017) after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late William and Laura Kirkland Bennett and lived in Waycross most of his life. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after a service injury.

He was an ambitious businessman who lived to work hard and play hard. He owned and operated A & B Auto Parts for 46 years and was known as “Junkyard Jim” to young and old in our area. Over the course of his career he’d met famous people, raced, auctioneered, had been interviewed and published several times and even had small parts in movies.

He was an auctioneer who held three auctions a week and was known as “Colonel Jim.” He enjoyed drag racing and at age 60, he was in second place in the NHRA by one one-hundredth of a second. He was a member of Slum’s Automotive Club.

Later in life, he slowed down and came to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

He enjoyed his time in the jail and prison ministry serving with the Rock of Ages Prison Ministry. He also served at the Ware County jail and at the Regional Youth Detention Center. He spoke at many church in the area and at camp meetings.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred Cason Bennett, two sisters, Wilma Bennett and Mary Lou Crique, and one step-son, Jeremy Norris.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Ward Bennett, of Waycross, one daughter, Karen Bennett McDaniel (Michael), of Waycross, a step-son, Chris Norris (Heather), of Ogden, Utah, two grandchildren, Derek Bennett McDaniel (Leanne), of Waycross, and Charissa McDaniel Dixon (Scott), of Waycross, one great-granddaughter, Haylie McDaniel, six step-grandchildren, Hayden Norris, Tanner Norris, Payton Norris, Emry Norris, Jenna Norris and Madilyn Norris, one nephew, Wayne Strickland, and several other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hosanna Church. Burial will follow in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has requested Slum’s Automotive Club to act as honorary pallbearers. They should meet at the church by 10:40 a.m. Saturday for the service.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jean Rowell Brewer

PERRY — Jean Rowell Brewer, 72, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 16, 2017) after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Waycross where she grew up. She had lived in Middle Georgia most of her life. She was a financial assistant in the billing department at Navicent Health Center, formerly Medical Center of Central Georgia, for 36 years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Perry and the Dot Hardy Sunday School class. An avid reader, she also enjoyed taking care of her flowers and plants and being with her friends and neighbors at Houston Springs.

Her passion in life was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and granddog, Allie, who will all miss her dearly.

Left to cherish the memories of Jean are her mother, Mae Rowell, of Waycross, her sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Gail McDonald, of Winter Garden, Fla., and Todd and Lyn McDonald, of Perry, her grandchildren, Zachary, Sophie, Gianna, Mikayla and Madison, her siblings, Wayne Rowell, of Waycross, and Ann Raulerson (Wade), of Blackshear, and several nieces and nephews.

The family and friends will gather to celebrate her life today at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Perry.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Good Days Foundation, 6900 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 200, Plano, Texas 75024.

Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com.

Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.