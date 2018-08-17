August 17, 2018

Robert ‘R.J.’ Young

Robert James “R.J.” Young, 74, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (Aug. 15, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in San Bernardino, Calif., to the late Harvey Jay and Virginia Opal Greenwood Young. In 1968, he began driving a truck and drove all of over the United States including Alaska on the black ice.

He was the former owner of Lady Hawk Specialized Transport. He was well educated being mostly self-taught throughout his experiences and was a member of Mensa. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Lawrence Monroe Seymour Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Yvonne Kay Saunders Young, of Waycross; four children, April Bloye (husband, John), Jenison, Mich., Debbyee Dixon (husband, Joey), of Waycross, Kymberlee Torrance (husband, Eric), of Pennsylvania, Brandy Peterson, of Loveland, Colo.; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Backer (husband, John), Port Hadlock, Wash., Karen Richardson, of Oceanside, Calif.; two brothers, Tom Young (wife, Nicki), of Ojai, Calif., Bill Clouser (wife, Paula), of Westover, Pa.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Aug. 25) at 9 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Inurnment and dedication of the grave will follow in Little Utah Cemetery in Axson.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Christine Hughes

Diana Christine Hughes, 74, of Axson, passed away Sunday (Aug. 12, 2018) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas following an extended illness and courageous battle with cancer over the last several years.

Her strong spirit and soft-spoken demeanor will be greatly missed by the many friends, family members and others who had the pleasure of knowing her over her lifetime.

She was born July 29, 1944, and she attended schools in Atkinson County and Glynn County. She was the eldest of three daughters of Mable Sears. Her grandparents were the late Rev. Herman Yancy Sears and Evelyn James Sears. She was a member of Union Hill Congregational Christian Church, where she was married in 1963, and where her grandfather and husband also served as pastor.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, the Rev. Gene Hughes, of Axson; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Sandra Carter Hughes, of Willacoochee, son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Amy Purvis Hughes, of Ambrose; four grandchildren, Sarah Hughes, Harrison Hughes, Noah Hughes and Daniel Hughes; brother and sister-in-law, Yancy and Roz Morris, of Birmingham, Ala.; sister, Louise Shaw, of Brunswick; and sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Morris Browning, of Douglas; several nieces and nephews who will fondly remember “Aunt Chris.”

A familiar face at Citizens Exchange Bank in Pearson for many years, she was also a proud and vocal longtime supporter of the Atkinson County High School football program. During the time she lived outside of Atkinson County, she worked in the newspaper, banking and legal fields in Georgia and in Texas.

The funeral will be held Saturday at Union Hill Congregational Christian Church in Pearson at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Grissino of South Newport Baptist Church officiating.

Visitation with friends and family will be held at the church at 3 p.m. prior to the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her memory to Bethany Hospice (www.bethany-hospice.com).

Relihan Funeral Home of Pearson is in charge of the arrangements.

Bacon

Dedrick LaTron Bacon

Dedrick LaTron “Twig” Bacon, 38, passed Saturday (Aug. 11, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after making a heroic move to save his daughter from being hit by a car.

He was born Sept. 15, 1979 to Stanley and Elizabeth Hill Bacon in Waycross.

He was educated in the Waycross and Ware County School System and graduated from Ware County High School in the class of 1999. He excelled in sports including basketball, football and track. Because of his long arms and legs his basketball coach gave him the nickname “Twig.” The nickname stuck with him throughout school and everyone continued to call him “Twig Bacon” from that point on.

He was a hard worker and earned the position as a supervisor at Live Oak Mobile Home Manufacturers.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Queen Elizabeth Bacon, and his maternal grandparents, John Hill Sr. and Idella Hill.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Stanley and Elizabeth “Diane” Bacon; his devoted companion, Kamberly Jackson; his four beautiful children, Chyna Bacon, Danae Bacon, Dedrick Bacon Jr. and Chambeli Bacon; three brothers, Christopher Hill, Stanley Bacon Jr. and Jason A. (LaToya) Bacon Sr.; a sister, Idella Bacon; five uncles, two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his brother, Christopher Hill, 1201 Vernon St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held today from 6 until 8 p.m. at The Upper Room Outreach Ministries, 702 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, where Elder Samuel and Dr. Renae Sellers are pastors.

The cortege will assemble at 1201 Vernon St. at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Power House of Faith, 1608 R.I. McGee Drive, Waycross. Elder Kenneth A. Kirksey, pastor, will deliver words of comfort.

Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Eddie M. Williams Sr.

A celebration of life service for Eddie Muriel Williams Sr., 61, will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 Martin Luther King Drive, with the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr. offering words of comfort and the Rev. Lee Johnson presiding.

He was born Dec. 30, 1956 in Waycross, one of eight children born to the late Jonas Williams Sr. and Frances Marie Jackson Williams.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1974. He furthered his education by attending Atlanta Area Technical School in Atlanta where he received a degree in carpentry.

On Sept. 14, 1986, he was joined in holy matrimony to Irma Jones. Together they raised four children.

During his working career, he did a variety of things. He was a DJ by the name of “Super Dude,” built homes for the family business, Williams & Sons Builders in Waycross, worked for Champion International Plywood in Waycross, Weyerhaeuser Plywood Inc. in Monroe, N.C., and MDN Cabinets Inc. in Raleigh, N.C.

He transitioned to be with the Lord early Tuesday (Aug. 14, 2018) at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, N.C. unexpectedly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stella Williams, and two brothers, Jerome Williams and Arthur Williams Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Irma Jones Williams; his sons, Eddie Williams Jr. (Monica), of Fuquay Varina, N.C., Shun Jones, of Atlanta, Leaundry Carter Sr. (Rita), of Waycross; a daughter, Shlonda Jones Daniels, of Waycross; four granddaughters, Takia Jones, Miyah Daniels, Yasmin Williams, Alora Williams; four grandsons, Vicor Daniels, James Daines. Leaundry Carter Jr., Eddie Williams lll; three great-grandchildren, Aubriona Daniels, Knalah Daniels and Ra’Keen Stewart; four siblings, Martha Jean Umphrey (Albert), of Las Vegas, Nev., Jonas Williams Jr. (Sharon), Nancy Marie Powell (Robert) and Albert Williams Sr. (Phyllis King), all of Waycross; sisters-in-law, Severa Jones and Yvonne Jones Latimore (Ernest), both of Waycross, and Dorothy Jones Ferrell, of Macon; a host of other relatives and friends,

Friends are being received at his daughter’s home, 600 Linten Drive, and Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in reposed at the church Monday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Fluker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.

Elaine Richardson

Elaine Richardson, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 14, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

She was the fourth child of the late Berniece and Melvin Richardson, born Dec. 23, 1952. She was preceded in death by her sister, Delores Richardson.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving siblings, Lorrine Brown Wimberly (Frank), Melvene Richardson Cooper (“Alexander), Melvin Richardson (Sandra), Jerry Richardson (Tonya); a n uncle, Willie Smith; several loving nieces, Nicole E. Jones, Latonya Bonner (Fredrick), Amanda Richardson, Allison Richardson; one great-niece, Sydney King; several loving nephews, James. W.C. King III, Alexander E.B. Cooper, Brandon J. Cooper, David M. Richardson, Jerry Richardson Jr., Joshua E. Richardson and Adam B. Richardson; three great-nephews, Zachary Bonner, Graham King and Bradley Bonner; and many cousins.

The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs.Jerry Richardson Sr., 2938 Bentwood Drive, Waycross.

The viewing is taking place today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Austin Chapel CME Church on Hamilton Street with Pastor Tawanna Boyd and Pastor Kenneth Kirksey Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.