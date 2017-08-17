August 17, 2017

Oliver T. Mallory Jr.

The celebration of life service for Oliver T. Mallory Jr. will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

The cortege will assemble at 605 Kentland Drive Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

The family is receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday during visitation from 5:30 until 7 p.m. and at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Latricia Mallory, 605 Kentland Drive, outside of visitation hours.

Oliver Theodore “Big O” Mallory Jr. was born June 27, 1953 in Waycross to the late Oliver Mallory Sr. and Mary Mallory Ellis. He attended and graduated from the Waycross Public School Systems (class of 1972). He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

He has worked several jobs, Scapa Dryers, Waycross Molded Products and various constructions sites but most of all he enjoyed his handyman skills.

He married Carol Troutman and one son was born to this union, Michael Mallory.

He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Michael Mallory (Latricia); three sisters, Beverly Mallory, Faith Mallory (Charles Johnson) and Minister Elsie Mallory, all of Waycross; two grandchildren, Mikayla and Michael Payton, of Waycross; one niece, Chenequa Ellis, of Atlanta; two nephews, Brandon Brown, of Valdosta, and Algernon Troutman, of Waycross; great-nephew, Chase Ellis, of Atlanta; a close friend, Ruben Rowell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

James ‘Jim’ Bennett

James Ferrell “Jim” Bennett, 80, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Aug. 16, 2017) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Rev. Julian J. Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — The Rev. Julian Doyle Dixon, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 15, 2017) at the Satilla Memorial Health Center.

Born in Alma on Feb. 29, 1932, he had lived in Wayne County for a number of years before moving to Pierce County 20 years ago. He had worked in landscaping and lawn service as well as working in maintenance for Walmart but he was first and foremost a preacher of the gospel. He had the privilege of preaching at several churches in the area over the years and was a member of New Beginning Apostolic Church.

He enjoyed woodworking and painting and loved to play his guitar and sing. He was a very family oriented man who enjoyed spending time with his family and doted on his children and all of his grandchildren.

He was a son of the late Doyle Milton and Lovie Mae Turner Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Julia Aldine Thornton Dixon, his second wife, Carolyn Youngblood Dixon, a son-in-law, David E. Clemens, a grandson, David C. Clemens, all three of his sisters, Helen Dixon, Joyce Elliott and Joan Tanner, and a brother, Robert Dixon.

Survivors include four daughters, Julie E. Clemens, of Blackshear, Veronica (Bobby) McBee and Lecrecia Hutchinson, both of Waycross, and Wanda Faye (Mitch) Kitchens, of McCaysville, four sons, Ronald Dixon and James J. Dixon, both of Blackshear, Vernon A. (Clara M.) Dixon, of Ludowici, and John (Jana) Hutchinson, of Dawsonville, two brothers, Eugene (Sandra) Dixon, of Jacksonville, Fla., and R. Vernon (Joyce) Dixon, of Leesburg, Fla., 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock at New Beginning Apostolic Church in Blackshear.

Interment will be in the Damascus Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

