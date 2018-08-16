August 16, 2018

Richard D. Anderson

Richard D. Anderson, 65, of Augusta, died Saturday morning (Aug. 11, 2018) at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, after a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Olva “Andy” Anderson and Ernestine “Woody” Woodrum Anderson. He was a graduate of the Waycross High School class of 1973.

He lived in Brunswick before moving to Augusta and was employed with Southern Nuclear at Plant Vogel. He enjoyed fishing and watching sports especially football.

He was of the Episcopal faith.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Marie Trogdon Anderson, of Augusta; two sons, Chris Anderson (wife, Tracey), of Augusta, and Brian Anderson, of Augusta; four grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Will Trogdon (wife, Cheri), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Sandra T. Spivey, of North Augusta, S.C.; a sister, Nana Brannon, of Brantley County; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Lott Cemetery at a later date. Memorialization is by cremation.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Elaine Richardson

Elaine Richardson, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 14, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a short illness.

She was the fourth child of the late Berniece and Melvin Richardson, born Dec. 23, 1952. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Delores Richardson.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving siblings, Lorrine Brown Wimberly (Frank), Melvene Richardson Cooper (Alexander), Melvin Richardson (Sandra), Jerry Richardson (Tonya); an uncle, Willie Smith; several loving nieces, Nicole E. Jones, Latonya Bonner (Fredrick), Amanda Richardson, Allison Richardson; one great-niece, Sydney King; several loving nephews, James. W.C. King III, Alexander E.B. Cooper, Brandon J. Cooper, David M. Richardson, Jerry Richardson Jr., Joshua E. Richardson and Adam B. Richardson; three great-nephews, Zachary Bonner, Graham King and Bradley Bonner; and many cousins.

The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs.Jerry Richardson Sr., 2938 Bentwood Drive, Waycross.

The viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Austin Chapel CME Church on Hamilton Street with Pastor Tawanna Boyd and Pastor Kenneth Kirksey Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Welch & Brinkley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Craig White

Daniel Craig White, 57, of Waycross, died Tuesday (Aug. 14, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Daniel Clarence and Grace Marie Dyson White and lived here all of his life.

He was a graduate of the 1979 class of Waycross High School. He worked at the Regional Youth Detention Center for many years until his health declined. He was of the Church of God faith.

He especially loved his grandchildren, Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard and NASCAR racing, and his favorite driver was Jeff Gordon.

Survivors include three children, Kristen Dixon (husband, Foster), of Patterson, Danielle Shell (husband, Matthew), of Waycross, and Daniel White (wife, Cierah), of Waycross; his former wife and best friend, Beth White, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Mason and Olivia Dixon; one grandchild due soon, Brody White; one brother, Curtis White (wife, Teresa), of Waycross; one sister, Judy Gebhart (husband, Jon), of Waycross; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie ‘Artie’ Holmes

BLACKSHEAR — Willie Arthur “Artie” Holmes, 55, departed this life Thursday (Aug. 9, 2018) at home.

He was born Nov. 25, 1962 in Albany. He graduated from Blackshear High School in 1980. He was employed for 22 years at Gilman Paper in St. Marys.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted mother, Willa Jean Moody; two sons, Lance and Brad Holmes, of Blackshear; a step-daughter, Tomeeka NeSmith, of Blackshear; his grandchildren, Xavier Holmes, Aryanna Holmes and Camilla Holmes, all of Blackshear; a step-granddaughter, Taylor Marie Johnson, of Blackshear; his brothers, Stevey (Donna) Moody, of Blackshear, Rickey (LaNancy) Moody, of Kingsland, Rodney (Melina) Moody and Damon Moody, of Blackshear; a sister, Teresa McDay, of Grayson; his godmother/aunt, Betty Holmes, aunt, Josephine Smith, both of Blackshear; and a host of uncles, other aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The family is receiving friends at 4111 Ware St.

A visitation will be held Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. along with an evening of accolades from 7:30 to 8 p.m. in Rainge Memorial Chapel.

The cortege will assemble at his mother’s home, 4111 Ware St. at 10:15 a.m.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Fourth Mt. Olive Church on Yeoman Street, where the Rev. Morris Pate is the pastor.

The remains will lie in state Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Interment will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Lillie H. Cauley

Lillie Aruex Haselden Cauley, 87 of Blackshear, passed away early Wednesday morning (Aug. 15, 2018) at Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Alma, on Nov. 17, 1930, she had lived in Pierce County most of her adult life. She was a radiology technician and had worked for the former Pierce County Hospital for 34 years and retired from Blackshear Family Practice where she had worked for nine years.

She was a member of Mershon Baptist Church and the Adult Sunday School class. She loved her church, to read and to be outdoors. She enjoyed fishing and cooking for her family and mowing grass.

She was a daughter of the late Alton P. and Eva Jones Haselden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Cauley, a granddaughter, Cheryl Leigh Boyd, a sister, Myrtle Holland, and by three brothers, Ed Haselden, Jones Haselden and Theron Haselden.

Survivors include four daughters, Barbara Boyd, of McDonough, Karen (Tony) Joyner and Brenda (Craig) Turner, both of Blackshear, and Susan (David) Tucker, of Waycross; a sister, Jeanie (Billy) Gaskin, of Alma; two brothers, Roger Haselden and Don (Brenda) Haselden, both of Alma; a sister-in-law, Jan Haselden, of Alma; six grandchildren, Ben Roberson, Brandon Joyner, Brian Turner, Christy (Chris) Leggett, Patricia (Michael) Quintero and Lindsey (Rusty) Tatum; 12 great-grandchildren, Chloee Roberson, Amber Gayle Roberson, Breanne Music, Devon Turner, Danielle Turner, Cooper Leggett, Lacey Leggett, Tucker Tatum, Kimber Tatum, Elley Tatum, Zachary Quintero, Cameron Quintero; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Pine Level Cemetery in Bacon County at 4 p.m. Friday.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Joel Reid Greene Jr.

HOBOKEN — Joel Reid Greene Jr., 48, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 14, 2018) at his residence after a brief illness.

Born in Jesup, he was the son of Joel Reid Greene Sr. and the late Elizabeth Eugenia “Jeanne” Wells Greene. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Eleanor Zorn Wells, and his paternal grandfather, Robert Greene.

He was a retired security officer for Southern Company and was a member of Odum Baptist Church. He was a 1988 graduate of Wayne County and a graduate from Brewton-Parker College and Georgia Southwestern University.

He was a former deputy of Wayne County, who loved history and was also known for his love for all his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his wife, Karla Crews Greene, of Hoboken; his father, Joel R. Greene Sr., of Odum; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ian and Elaine Greene and Sean and Ashley Greene, all of Odum; his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Greene, of Odum; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Burnice and Joan Crews, of Hoboken; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Kelly Hunnicutt; nieces and nephews, Ellie Greene, Will Greene and Rob Greene, all of Odum, and Jace Hunnicutt and Caden Morgan; great-uncle, the Rev. Carl and Betty Ledbetter, of Register, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Ledbetter and the Rev. Charles Florey officiating.

Burial will follow in Screven City Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Wayne County class of 1988, former coworkers at Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Company-Plant Hatch.

The family will receive friends at his residence, 12356 Brantley Ave. N., Hoboken.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Robert J. Young

Robert J. Young, 74, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 15, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Eddie M. Williams Sr.

Eddie M. Williams Sr., 61, formerly of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Aug. 14, 2018) In Raleigh, N.C.

His parents were the late Jonas Williams Sr. and Frances M. Williams.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Stanford Lewis Herrin

A graveside service for Stanford Lewis Herrin was held Wednesday morning at Kettle Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Lamar Music and Matthew Mathison officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Annie Mae Meeks

A graveside service for Annie Mae Carter James Meeks was held Wednesday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Anderson officiating.

Pallbearers were Nathan James, Eddie James, Randall James, Jason Tennison, Christopher Swain and Mikey Meeks.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William Walker Keller

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for William Walker “Bill” Keller, 59, was held Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young and Steve Boatright.

Interment was in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Mark Lloyd, Joey Walker, Thomas Lloyd, Misty Keller, Chris Keller, Matt Rodgers and Michael Walker.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.