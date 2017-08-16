August 16, 2017

Julian D. Dixon

Julian D. Dixon, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday evening (Aug. 15, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Oliver Mallory Jr.

Oliver Mallory Jr., 64, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 15, 2017) after a brief illness at Bacon County Hospital in Alma Georgia.

The family will receive calls at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Latricia Mallory, 605 Kentland Drive, Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Joanne M. Lunsford

A memorial service for Joanne Marie Lunsford was held Tuesday evening at Alma Church of Christ with Brother Danny Turner officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were Caleb Langrell, Alyssa Langrell, Breanna Tanner, Brittany Tanner, Blakeney Tanner and Carter Lunsford.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Frank Broyles

Frank Broyles, 92, died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease Monday.

A man of faith and a true Southern gentleman, Coach Broyles was a native of Decatur, Ga. He adopted Arkansas as his home in December 1957, when he became the head football coach for the University of Arkansas.

He leaves an unmatched legacy of more than five decades of service to the University of Arkansas, the Razorback athletic program, and Arkansas.

Coach Broyles always said he lived a charmed life. He leaves behind a multitude of legacies certain never to be replicated. Whether it was his unparalleled career in college athletics, as an athlete, coach, athletics administrator and broadcaster, or his tireless work in the fourth quarter of his life as an Alzheimer’s advocate, his passion was always the catalyst for changing the world around him for the better.

He felt he was blessed to work for more than 55 years in the only job he ever wanted, first as head football coach and then as athletic director at the University of Arkansas.

An optimist and a visionary who looked at life with an attitude of gratitude, Broyles lived life to the fullest for 92 years, almost 60 of them in his adopted state of Arkansas. To all who knew him, including thousands of Razorback fans who never met him, he was Coach Broyles, ambassador to the Razorback Nation and the state of Arkansas. To countless others, he was an advocate for caregivers around the world.