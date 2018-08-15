August 15, 2018

William Walker Keller

BLACKSHEAR — William Walker “Bill” Keller, 59, of Blackshear, passed away Monday evening (Aug. 13, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear Jan. 8, 1959, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a graduate of Blackshear High School and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed long drives, sitting on his porch and visiting with his family.

His top priority was taking care of his mother which he excelled at. Grocery shopping and helping in the yard were two of the things he loved doing for her.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Raymond “Rink” Keller.

Survivors include his mother, Julie Walker Keller, of Blackshear; his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Susan Keller, of Bacon County; his sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Tommy Lloyd, of Blackshear; his niece and nephews, Misty Keller, Thomas (Heather) Lloyd, Chris (Erica) Keller and Mark (Lisa) Lloyd; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Tyler, Andrew, Walker, Grayson, Sydney, Landry and Preston; and several other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 4:30 in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 to 4:30 this afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Stanford Lewis Herrin

Stanford Lewis Herrin, 87, died Tuesday morning (Aug. 14, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

He was a native of Waycross and lived most of his life in Waycross. He served in the United States Air Force and was a conductor with CSX for 36 years. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late William Lewis Herrin and the late Sallie Jewell Herrin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Herrin, and two sisters, Nell Crawford and Clara Lee Pendergraft.

Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Mobley Herrin, of Waycross; a son, Steve Herrin (girlfriend, Laverne Matthews), of Blackshear; a daughter, Stephanie James (husband, Carol), of Waycross; five grandchildren, Jessica Carter (husband, James), Craig James (wife, Brandy), Sarah Guest (husband, Daniel), Trey James (wife, Kirsty), and Eric James; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 10 o’clock this morning (Aug. 15, 2018) at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be given to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

John Dempsey Gill

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for John Dempsey “Johnny” Gill, 76, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Enon Primitive Baptist Church.

Officiating was Elder Revis Hickox.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jody Gill, Robbie Gill, Danny Gill, Tommy Gill, Clay Gill, David Floyd and Troy Melton.

Honorary pallbearers were the Pierce County Road Department employees.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joann Thrift Kimbrell

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Joann Thrift Kimbrell, 89, was held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Chris Roberts and the Rev. Jerry Kimbrell.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Michael Watson, Robert Kimbrell, Donnie Griffis, James Kimbrell, Nicholaus Howard, Brynard Hodge and Brice Altman.

Honorary pallbearers were employees of Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home along with past and present Pink Ladies at Harborview.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.