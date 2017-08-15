August 15, 2017

Terra Nicole Spradley

Terra Nicole Spradley, 39, died Sunday (Aug. 6, 2017) in Murfreesboro, Tenn., following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Sept. 28, 1977 in Waycross and lived most of life here before moving to Murfreesboro, Tenn., a few years ago. She was a 1995 graduate of Ware County High School and formerly employed at Satilla Regional Medical Center and Waycross Health and Rehabilitation. She was currently employed as an registered nurse with Diversa Care in Murfreesboro.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lee and Beulah Spradley and Walter and Gladys Tucker.

She is survived by her fiancé, Mark Rue, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two sons, Austin Bradley Roundtree and Braiden Marcus Rue, both of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; her father, Ronnie Spradley (Phyllis), of Hoboken; her mother, Tonya Tucker (Scottie Neel), of Waycross; her twin sister, Tamra Turner (Robin), of Waycross; two sisters, Lisa Fales (Larry), of Axson, and Janet Bennett (Ed), of Homerville; a brother, Mark Spradley (Elizabeth), of Manor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 19) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Charles W. Morrison

Charles Wesley “Charlie” Morrison, 99, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 9, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Columbus, Ga., on Feb. 18, 1918, he lived in Smyrna for many years before moving to Blackshear in 2007 where he lived with his daughter, the late Charlotte Young, and her husband, Dr. Bill Young.

He would later move to Baptist Village where he lived until his passing.

He was a one-of-a-kind fella and was dearly loved by his family and his church family — Blackshear First Baptist Church. He was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army and retired from Civil Service where he worked in the Mortgage Funding for Cities department.

After living 99 years on this earth there is a long list of things considered noteworthy regarding the life lived by Mr. Morrison; however, he would consider that boasting or just unimportant. His life lived for God would have been the important part. He hopes to see you all in Heaven one day, too!

He was the son of the late James Humphrey and Ruby Deramus Morrison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Velma Corene Neighbors Morrison, and two daughters, Judy Annette Waterman and Charlotte Young.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and Phillip Matthews, of Loganville; two sons-in-law, Dr. Bill Young, of Blackshear, and Chris Waterman, of Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Reid and Betsy Matthews, Charles and Julie Matthews, Karen Lankford, Patricia Martel, Pam and Tim Totherow, Tina and Jim Loy, Michelle and Scott Douglas, Suzanne and David Barber, and Sara and Dave Mothershead; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces including a special niece, Jackie Villani; nephews, other relatives and countless friends he’s made over the last 99 years.

A memorial service was held Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Officiating were Dr. Bill Young and Dr. Don Waters.

Memorialization was by cremation.

James F. Dukes

A funeral for James F. Dukes was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Heath Coker officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

