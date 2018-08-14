August 14, 2018

Deann Carol Taylor

Deann Carol Taylor, 55, of Waycross, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday (Aug. 7, 2018) following a brief illness.

She was born March 26, 1963 in Waycross, the fifth child of five children born to Willie White and Esther White Monroe, and the sister of Gerald Taylor. She was the wife of Kelvin Taylor and to this union two children were born, Fallon Hunt and Kelvin Taylor Jr.

She graduated from Waycross High School and continued her education obtaining a drafting architect diploma from Okefenokee Technical College. Her expertise in drafting allowed her to excel throughout her career.

She was a loyal and dedicated employee of the Ware County government, for more than 30 years, appointed as a mapper at the Board of Assessors and as a GIS Specialist with the Planning and Coding Department.

She brought joy and humility to all she encountered, always lending a helping hand. She dearly loved her husband of 33 years and enjoyed spending quality time, fishing, traveling and simple walks with each other. She was a loving and devoted mother to her children and grandchildren instilling Godly principles, courage and a sense of self.

She dedicated her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ living her life as a loyal and humble servant. She was a member of Northside Church of Christ for more than 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Willie White and Esther White Monroe, a sister, Shirley White Williams, two nephews, Terrell Clark and David Jackson, two brothers-in-law, Thomas Clark Sr. and Daniel Jackson Sr.

The loved ones she left to cherish and enjoy the memories of her life are her husband, Kelvin Taylor, of Waycross; her children, Fallon (Devonn) Hunt, of Waldorf, Md., Kelvin Taylor Jr., of Waycross; two grandchildren, Destine Fleming, of Waldorf, Md., Mia Taylor, of Waycross, three sisters, Dorothy Jackson, Rose Clark and Ethel (Sue) White, all of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Willie Williams, of Rochester, N.Y.; a niece raised as her sister, Tonja Reid, of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Northside Church of Christ on MLK Drive. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Dedrick ‘Twig’ Bacon

Dedrick LaTron “Twig” Bacon, 38, passed away Saturday (Aug. 11, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after making a heroic move to save his daughter from being hit by a car.

He was born Sept. 15, 1979 to Stanley and Elizabeth Hill Bacon in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of his mother, Elizabeth Bacon, through Wednesday, at 1000 Central Ave., Apt. 8B.

Friends will then be received Thursday and Friday at the home of his brother, Christopher Hill, 1201 Vernon St., in Waycross.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Robert C. Slaughter

Robert C. Slaughter, 62, of 5853 Yellow Bluff Road in Blackshear, died late Tuesday evening (Aug. 7, 2018) at his residence with loved ones by his side.

He was born Oct. 6, 1955 in Jacksonville, Fla., the only son of R.K. and Lonnie Slaughter. He was considered an entrepreneur as he was self employed in many different fields throughout his lifetime. He operated a limousine service at one time, worked as a repo man, general laborer and many other areas of employment.

He lived with and called Nola B. Tanner his companion for more than 20 years. He endeared many by calling them his cousins, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, etc. but was found to have no children or other relatives at the time of his passing.

Funeralization was by cremation with a memorial celebration of life service to be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jacobs Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Friends may call on the loved ones at the residence.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is serving the family.

Lawrence Edwards

Lawrence “Wally” Edwards, 88, passed away Sunday morning (Aug. 12, 2018) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was owner/operator of Wally’s Food Center on State Street for 26 years

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie Edwards, daughters, Jeannie Nolte (Carl) and Wendy Fuchs (Greg), granddaughters, Jeri Ray (Scott) and Carli Webb; great-grandchildren, Jackson Ray and Olivia Ray, brother, Bennie Edwards (Barbara), sister, Nellie Butler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Bill’ Keller

BLACKSHEAR — William Walker “Bill” Keller, 59, of Blackshear, passed away Monday evening (Aug. 13, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.