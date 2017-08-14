August 14, 2017

Nell Royal Lynn

NAHUNTA — Nell Royal Lynn, 89, of Nahunta, passed away early Sunday morning (Aug. 13, 2017) at Bayview Nursing and Rehab Center in Nahunta, after a short illness.

Born in Douglas, she was the daughter of Agey Mathie and Bessie Guthrie Royal. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles R. “C.R.” Lynn, a brother, Jimmy Royal, and her sister, Vethavel Mae Royal Smith.

Outdoors was her favorite place to be or somewhere fishing. She was a loving homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors are her daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Edward Thrift, of Nahunta; three sons and daughters-in-law, John Matthew Lynn, of Nahunta, Charles Randy and Kathy Lynn, of Waycross, and Robert Wesley and Nancy Lynn, of Nahunta; seven grandchildren, Rob Lynn, Jill Coltrin, Kevin Lynn, Daniel Arrington, Ginny Crews, David Lynn and Jamie McKinze; nine great-grandchildren, Caleb Arrington, Skyler Crews, Mikylee Crews, Jade Lynn, Max Coltrin, Sid Coltrin, Lucy Arrington, Roman McKinze and Dominic McKinze; one great-great-grandchild, Ryder Arrington; also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock with the Rev. Bruce Dean officiating in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery in Lulaton.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

William Glazier Arnold

William Glazier Arnold, 70, died Sunday (Aug. 6, 2017).

He was a graduate of Campbell High School. He received an associate degree from Reinhardt University and a bachelor degree from the University of Georgia.

He worked with his father at Boyd Drake Battery Shop.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Joseph Arnold Jr.

He is survived by two brothers, Joseph Arnold III (Irene), of Blackshear, and James Arnold (Mildred), of Marietta, three nieces, Theresa Lee (Gene), of Blackshear, Lisa Ralls (Chuck), of Comanche, Okla., and Sarah Penland (Greg), of Dixie Union, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special neighbors, Mona and Steve Robertson.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 220 Windy Hill Road SW, Marietta, Ga. 30060 or to the charity of the friend’s choice in the name of William G. Arnold.

Larry Pope

A homegoing celebration for Larry Pope took place Saturday morning at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Denton presiding.

Burial was in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Javon Godwin, Delvin Denton, Demetrius Denton, Tim O’Hara, Eddie O’Hara, Royce Akins, Harvey Edmond and Matt O’Hara.

The flower attendants were the daughters and granddaughters.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Sophie J. Griffin

A funeral for Sophie Miriam Jaworski Griffin was held Saturday afternoon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dan Barnett, Ben Moore, Jacob Waller, Dutch Macomber, Harold Jones and Robert Hudson.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Richard V. McCarty

A graveside service for Richard V. McCarty was held Saturday morning at Thomas Cemetery with Randall Gray McCarty Jr. officiating.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Abbie Gail Peace

A funeral for Abbie Gail Peace took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ray officiating.

Burial was in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Buddy DeLettre, Ernie Drum, Archie Head, Ricky Clark Jr., Lamar Bennett and George Music.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.