August 13, 2018

Betty Joyce Nettles

Betty Joyce Searles Nettles, 74, of Hoboken, passed away Saturday (Aug. 11, 2018) in Middleburg, Fla.

She was born June 15, 1944 in Trion to the late John Sherman Searles and Maggie Mildred Hamilton Searles. She attended Waycross Junior College and worked for 12 years at Charlton Memorial Hospital and as a caregiver at Mullis Manor Nursing Home in Folkston. She was a member of the Folkston Church of God.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Snowden, two brothers, Billy Jean Searles and James Searles.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Eugene Nettles; children, Sharon Edmunds, of Macclenny, Fla., Lois (Billy) Pickett, of Middleburg, Fla., Earl Eugene (Brenda) Nettles Jr., of Millwood, John Foster (Suzette) Nettles, of Jacksonville, Fla., Joseph Scott Nettles, of Hoboken, and James Clinton (Dee Dee Sweat) Nettles, of Hoboken; 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Searles; three sisters, Helen Williams, Glenda Haines and Melissa Cothron; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends this evening at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Folkston Church of God with the Rev. Mitchell Snowden and the Rev. Jeff Crawley officiating.

Burial will follow in Little Phebe Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Annie Mae Meeks

Annie Mae Carter James Meeks, 81, of Waycross, died Friday morning (Aug. 10, 2018) at her daughter’s residence in Hoboken after an extended illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late Dewey B. and Mary Elizabeth Clark Carter and made Waycross her home for all her life. She was a retired machine operator for General Housing and worked many years at Waycross Sportswear and Okefenokee Caps.

She was a member of Nicholls Church of God of Prophecy and a was a former teacher for the adult Sunday School Class and a missionary leader. She was known as an exceptional seamstress making clothing for family and friends with pure love.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Nathan Randall James, her second husband, Aubria Donald Meeks, a son, Donald Michael James, two sisters, Onnie Pittman and Alice Yancey.

She is survived by three daughters, Darlene Tennison (husband Jody), of Waycross, Linda Johns (husband Randy), of Waycross, Mary Elizabeth Swain (husband David), of Hoboken; six sons, Tommy James (wife Linda), of Nicholls, Eddie James (wife Nina), of Dixie Union, Donnie Meeks (wife, the late Louise) of Hoboken, Ronnie Meeks, of Waycross, Charlie Meeks, of Waycross, Alex Meeks (wife Mona), of Blackshear; 29 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Bertha Mae Hickox, of Dixie Union, Joie Carter, of Folkston, Glenda Burch, of Louisiana, Helen Martin (husband Horace), of Waycross; a brother, A.B. Carter (wife Sylvia), of Lulu, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lawrence Edwards

Lawrence “Wally” Edwards, 88, died Sunday (Aug. 12, 2018) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

John Dempsey Gill

BLACKSHEAR — John Dempsey “Johnny” Gill, 76, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday morning (Aug. 11, 2018) following a short illness.

Born in Offerman, Sept. 12, 1941, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a retired road superintendent for the Pierce County Road Department and was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter and woodworker, and loved going to church and being with his family.

He was a son of the late Daniel Robert and Ethel Elma Little Gill. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Gill, and by six brothers, Nolan, Elbert, Gerald, Royce, Franklin and Linwood.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Barbara Sue Luke, of Blackshear; a son, Darryl Gill, of Blackshear, and Tiffany Lee and Paul Murray, of Florida; a son, Darryl Gill, of Blackshear; three sisters, Sarah Dyal, of Waycross, and Josephine Floyd and Eleanor (Ronald) Melton, all of Blackshear; four brothers, Robert (Brenda) Gill, Theron (Linda) Gill, Buck (Wanda) Gill and Ray (Glenda) Gill, all of Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Christy Pope, Will Dempsey Luke, Bryan Lee Waldron, John Darryl Gill Jr., Brittany Gill Sanders, Cayden Murray and Phillip Murray; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Enon Primitive Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that the past and present Pierce County Road Department employees to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Joann Thrift Kimbrell

BLACKSHEAR — Joann Thrift Kimbrell, 89, of Blackshear, passed away late Friday afternoon (Aug. 10, 2018) at Harborview of Pierce County surrounded by her family.

Born in Waycross, June 30, 1929, she lived in Pierce County all of her adult life. She and her late husband, Foster William Kimbrell, owned and operated the former F.W. Kimbrell Grain and Trucking Company and also Kimbrell Feed and Seed for many years.

She volunteered her time at the Pierce County Nursing Home as a Pink Lady for more than 20 years. She loved to cook and was a member of Patterson Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Ivey and Lottie Edna Thomas Thrift. In addition to her late husband, she was also preceded in death by three sisters, Minnie Dixon, Rachel Lyons and Wanda Carpenter, and three brothers, Ivan Thrift, Billy Thrift and Foster Thrift.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam Howard, of Blackshear; her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Margie Kimbrell, of Patterson; a sister, Mary Goodwin, of Atlanta; a brother, Cary (JoAnn) Thrift, of Decatur; four grandchildren, Sheila Howard, Jon Howard, Anna (Michael) Watson, and Matthew (Miranda) Kimbrell; seven great-grandchildren, Nicholaus Howard, Skylar Ray, Hunter Watson, T.J. Watson, Jett Watson, Foster Kimbrell and Madilyn Joann “Madi Jo” Kimbrell, born Aug. 8, 2018; a special caregiver, Danielle Hodge; several nieces, nephews, relatives and life-long friends.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that the staff of Harborview of Pierce County along with all past and present Pink Ladies to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

The family kindly requests memorials to be made to Harborview of Pierce County Auxiliary, 221 Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Ray Courson

A funeral service for Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Courson was held Saturday afternoon in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Durrance officiating.

Burial will be held at a later date in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Military Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Pauline A. Sharpe

A funeral for Pauline Myrtice Anderson Ammons Sharpe took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Thrift officiating.

Burial was in Telmore Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Warren Haynes, Demory Godwin, Henry Smith, Brandon Sheys, Brandon Bennett and Jason Hayes.

Odean ‘Dean’ Lee

A celebration of life service for Odean “Dean” Lee was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Elder Terrence Lattimore, pastor of Judah Family Worship Center, Quitman, delivered words of comfort, “I’ve Got Help in Trouble,” from Psalm 46:1.

Pallbearers were the staff of Rainge Memorial.

Interment followed in Mershon Cemetery, Mershon.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

William J. Holland III

A memorial service for William Joseph Moore Holland III took place Saturday morning at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Oscar J. Todd

A funeral for Oscar J. Todd took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Lloyd and the Rev. Randy Carson officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Bobby Carver, Mitch Altman, David Price, Jerry Price, Alex Todd, Don Todd, Justin Todd and Nicholas Todd.

Lelia Mae Baldwin

A homegoing celebration of life for Lelia Mae Owens King Baldwin took place Saturday afternoon at Macedonia Baptist Church with Elder Faye Cooper presiding, invocation by Minister Shanta Dawson, reading of Old Testament by Sister Tara Baker and New Testament by Prophetess Marthalyn Smith, reading of Psalms 37 by Brother James King, resolutions by Sister Henrietta Walker and words of comfort by the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Robert E. Owens Sr., John L. Edwards, Joe L. Kitchen, Anthony Bailey, Daniel Thomas, Jeremy Carter, Benji Powell and Jaylen Carter.

Honorary pallbearers were James E. Owens Jr., Riley B. Oden, Sr. and Derrick Ellison.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.