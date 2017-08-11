August 12, 2017

Joanne Marie Lunsford

Joanne Marie Lunsford, 74, died Friday morning (Aug. 11, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native of Elmira, N.Y., a former resident of Tampa Fla., and had made her home in Ware County since 1986.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Granville, and brothers, Bob Granville and Dick Ervay.

She was a member of the Alma Church of Christ and a former Sunday School teacher. She and her husband attended different Church of Christ churches helping them to grow their congregations. She was also a very active volunteer with Alcoholics Anonymous.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Buel E. Lunsford, of Waycross; two daughters, Tami Langrell (husband John), of Callahan, Fla., and Betsy Tanner (husband Barry), of Waycross; a son, Matthew J. Lunsford, of Macclenny, Fla; six grandchildren, Caleb and Alyssa Langrell, Breanna, Brittany, and Blakeney Tanner, and Carter Lunsford; four great-grandchildren; her mother, Ruth M. Granville, of Erin, N.Y.; two sisters, Connie Onesky, of Illinois, and Jeannie Dolaway (husband Tom), of Erin, N.Y.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A memorial service will be held at 7: p.m. Tuesday at the Alma Church of Christ.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at Music Funeral Home.

James F. Dukes

James F. Dukes, 71, died Thursday afternoon (Aug. 10, 2017) at Advanced Health and Rehab of Twiggs County in Jeffersonville.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and graduated from Waycross High School. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s of science degree. He retired from Ware County Health Department as county health inspector after 35 years.

He was a member of First Christian Church and loved to garden, fish and read Georgia history. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a specialist and engineer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Francis Dukes and Alice Woodard Dukes, and one brother, William W. Dukes.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, LuAnn Dashur Dukes, of Waycross, one son, Andrew Dukes (wife Alayna), of Macon, and one cousin, Patty Westberry, of Waycross.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Leslie W. Burgeson

Leslie William Burgeson, 80, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Aug. 7, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Goffstown, N.H. to the late Ernest Henry and Verna Ethal Hall Burgeson, but had made Waycross his home since 1976.

He was a member of the NRA and served his country faithfully in the United States Army where he was a tank commander and held the rank of SGT 1st Class for 12 years. He enjoyed cooking and fishing and was a restaurant manager in the Waycross area for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Richard L. Burgeson, Mabel D. Burgeson, Nancy A. Burgeson, Ernest H. Burgeson, Joseph J. Burgeson, Winston Burgeson, Verna J. Burgeson and Elsie Burgeson.

He is survived by six children, William Burgeson (Charlotte), of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Monica Jean Hemmerich (Todd), of Woodbury, Tenn., Melissa Leslie Burgeson, Jason Burgeson (Leah), of Waycross, Justin Burgeson (Rhonda), of Waverly, Jarrod Burgeson (Michelle), of Hoboken, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization is by cremation

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gail Peace

Gail Peace, 74, passed away Thursday (Aug. 10, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was daughter of the late Harvey Strickland and Abbie Lou Hutto Strickland. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Adams, Pauline Synder and Minnie Lee Smith.

She was a supervisor for Flash Foods and attended Pineview Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Jerry Peace, of Waycross, two sons, Harvey Peace (wife Fran), of Marianna, Fla., and Anthony Peace, of Gaum, two granddaughters, Charlie Nicole Kelly (husband Clinton), of Panama City, Fla., and Holly Kristin Peace, of Orlando, Fla., and three great-grandchildren, Noah Kelly, Gabe Kelly and Ellie Grace Kelly.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Hephzibah Cemetery.

Family will be receiving friends Sunday at the funeral home from 2:45 until 3:45 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Candy Kay Brown

A funeral for Candy Kay Coffman Brown was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Taft, Jack Rucker, Neal Rogers, Avery Igou, Walt Icing and Grady Lewis.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.