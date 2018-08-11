August 11, 2018

Lelia Mae Baldwin

Lelia Mae Owens King Baldwin, 71, of Waycross, finished her race here on earth Tuesday (July 31, 2018).

She passed away after a short illness at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born in Hazlehurst June 1, 1947. She attended school in Ware County. She retired after 28 years with the Ware County Board of Education as a bus driver.

She is survived by her three sons, Simmie Bernard King, of Waycross, Victor Komack King (Marie), of San Diego, Calif., Timothy Dwayne King (Kayla), of Tifton; one step-son, Alfred Clements, of Graham; three daughters, Lelia Annette (Jeff), Daisy Delores Wilson (Cedric) and Sharon Tenisa Johnson (Charles); one sister, Ethel Mae Clemmons Kitchen; and one sister in-law, Essie Owen, all of Waycross; 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held at 4 p.m. today at Macedonia Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, Waycross. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Harold E. Smith

Harold Eugene Smith, 81, was born April 22, 1937 in Waycross.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1955. At Center High he was an outstanding saxophonist in the band and was voted most popular boy in his senior class.

Soon after graduation, he moved to New York City establishing a career in the musical field that he loved. He was founder and band leader of Harold Smith and The Largos. They performed in the northeast United States and Canada for many years before he became ill and returned to Waycross in late 1968.

In Waycross, he became very active in the community where he served on the board of the Ware County Credit Union, was an officer with the Waycross Voters and Civic league, a leader with the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Ware County Board of Elections, the editor and founder of The Voice Newspaper and was a professional photographer.

He was a member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, an agent with the Afro-American Life Insurance Company, a member of A.A. and a was veteran of the U.S. Army

On Sunday morning (Aug. 5, 2018) he departed this life after an illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae James Reddish, and a grandson, Travis King

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday at Waycross Historic Rail Depot Community Room, 317 Plant Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends at 4 p.m. and a celebration program from 5 to 6 p.m.

Pastor Rochelle McCrae, pastor Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, will officiate. A social repast will be held immediately after the service.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Janice F. McLean, of Waycross, and Samantha Allison (Regis), of Portage, Ind., sons, Ken Reed (Vanessa), of Bethlehem, Ga., and Terrence Freeman, of Waycross, grandsons, Jason (Lesley), Paul (Valerie), Aaron, Imperious Alijah, Christian and Jordan, granddaughters, Lisette and Adilania (Lani), great-grandchildren and other extended relatives and friends.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.

Annie Mae Meeks

Annie Mae Carter James Meeks, 81, of Waycross died Friday morning (Aug. 10, 2018) at her daughter’s residence in Hoboken after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.