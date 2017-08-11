August 11, 2017

Charles W. Morrison

Charles Wesley “Charlie” Morrison, 99, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 9, 2017) at Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Born in Columbus on Feb. 18, 1918, “Mr. Charlie” had lived in Smyrna for many years before moving to Blackshear in 2007.

He lived with his daughter, the late Charlotte Young, and her husband, Dr. Bill Young. He would later move to Baptist Village where he lived until his passing. He was a one-of-a-kind fella and was dearly loved by his family and his church family.

He was the son of the late James Humphrey and Ruby Deramus Morrison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Velma Corene Neighbors Morrison, and two daughters, Judy Annette Waterman and Charlotte Young.

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Memorialization is by cremation.

The family will have a complete obituary in next week’s paper.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Gale Peace

Gale Peace, 74, died Thursday afternoon (Aug. 10, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Music Funeral Home.

Howard P. Woodard

A funeral for Howard P. Woodard took place Thursday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery with military rites performed by a Fort Stewart Army detail.

Serving as pallbearers were Gary Brown, George Mardany, Tommy Pearson, Ray Knowlton, Kenny Johns and Richard McQuaig.

Billy Gene Ross

A funeral for Billy Gene Ross was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Craig Boyd, Mike Boyd, Scott Boyd, Keith Ross, Kevin Ross, Mike Ross and Bubba Strickland.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Billy Gene Lairsey

A funeral for Billy Gene Lairsey was held Thursday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Peacock and the Rev. Ralph Lairsey officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Devin James, Matt Russell, Dylan Knight, Dalton Lairsey, Kyle Lairsey and Coby Parker.

Miles-Odum funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.