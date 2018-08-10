August 10, 2018

Harold Eugene Smith

Harold Eugene Smith, 81, was born April 22, 1937 in Waycross. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School in 1955.

At Center High he was an outstanding saxophonist in the band and was voted most popular boy in his senior class.

Soon after graduation, he moved to New York City assuming a career in the musical field that he loved. He was founder and band leader of Harold Smith and The Largos. They performed in the northern east United States and Canada for many years before he became seriously ill and returned to Waycross in late 1968.

In Waycross he became very active in the community where he served on the board of the Ware County Credit Union, was an officer with the Waycross Voters and Civic league, a leader with the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Ware County Board of Elections, the editor and founder of The Voice Newspaper and was a professional photographer.

He was a member of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, an agent with the Afro-American Life Insurance Company and a veteran of the U.S. Army

On Sunday morning (Aug. 5, 2018) he departed this life after an illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae James Reddish.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday at the Historic Rail Depot Community Room, 317 Plant Ave., Waycross from 4 to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends at 5 p.m. (before the celebration program) and a social repast will be held immediately after the service.

The Rev. Rochelle McCrae, pastor of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, will officiate.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Janice F. McLean, of Waycross, and Samantha Allison (Regis), of Portage, Ind., sons, Ken Reed (Vanessa), of Bethel, Ga., and Terrence Freeman, of Waycross, grandsons, Jason (Lesley) and Paul (Valerie), granddaughters, Lisette and Adrania (Lai), great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.

Kenneth Ray Courson

Kenneth Ray “Kenny” Courson, 47, of Dublin, died Wednesday (Aug. 9, 2018) night from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Alma to Ray Kelly Courson and Tanual Dean. He grew up in Waycross where he spent the majority of his life until just recently moving to Dublin. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

An extremely skilled carpenter, he worked alongside his brother on the construction of Coffee Correctional Facility in Nichols, from the very beginning to the very end which took three years to build. He also worked for Thrift Construction.

He had a very strong faith in God and at one point was studying to become a Baptist minister. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle. More than anything, he enjoyed the trips he took daily with his brother on his side-by-side ATV to the river.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Kelly Courson, a step-sister, Debbie Reliford, his maternal grandparents, J.R. and Geneva Dean, his paternal grandparents, Quincy and Evelyn Courson, his beloved uncle, Cecil Courson, and his aunt, Christine Couson.

He is survived by his mother, Tanual Dean Thrift (husband, Harry), of Waycross; his son, Tyler Courson, of New York; his brother, Kelly Courson (wife, Sandra), of Waycross; four step-brothers, Ben Reliford (wife, Tenise), of Douglas, James Reliford (wife, Lynn), of Fitzgerald, Burt Thrift (wife, Retha), of Nicholls, Curt Thrift, of Nicholls; one step-sister, Tina Reliford, of Douglas; his step-mother, Jeffie Courson, of Douglas; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at a later date in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 2 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Pauline A. Sharpe

Pauline Myrtice Anderson Sharpe, 72, died Thursday (Aug. 9, 2018) at Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville following an extended illness.

She was born in Hollywood, Fla., and lived in Waycross most of her life. She was a former paper carrier for the Georgia Times Union and Waycross Journal-Herald. She attended West Carswell Baptist Church.

After retirement, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had a talent for art with painting being her special calling. She will be greatly missed by many special friends she called sisters by choice, including Teresa Lewis, Diane Pierson, Scottie Stewart, Nancy King, Marilyn Bonacci and many others.

She was a daughter of the late Lonnie Major Anderson and Pauline Myrtice Currie Johnston. She was married to the late Eddie Sharpe and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Lawrence “Larry” Ammons, and eight siblings.

She is survived by three children, Lonnie Eric Ammons (Ruby), of Hoboken, Pamela Dianne Shivar (Joel), of Folkston, and Terry Eugene Ammons (Angela), of Waycross, two step-daughters, Marlene Ammons Bowen (Roy) and Laura Ammons Fullard (Ricky), both of Waycross, 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Telmore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon starting at 1 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to the Okefenokee Heritage Center Art Guild, 1460 N. Augusta Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie Arthur Holmes

Willie Arthur “Artie” Holmes, 55, passed away Thursday (Aug. 9, 2018).

He was the son of Willa Jean Moody. The family is receiving friends at the home of his mother at 8411 Ware St., Blackshear Ga.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 17, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

A homegoing service is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Fourth Mt. Olive Church on Yeoman Street in Blackshear, where the Rev. Morris Pate is pastor.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Odean ‘Dean’ Lee

Odean “Dean” Lee, 84, of 5502 Crescent Loop, Blackshear, passed away Saturday (Aug. 4, 2018) at Harborview Health System Pierce County, Blackshear.

He was born Oct. 24, 1933, to the late Alberta Martha King Lee and Mandeen Lee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, James Platt, Martin Platt, Lloyd Lee and Jimmy Platt.

He leaves to cherish his memories two brothers, Johnny Platt and Marvin Platt, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Elder Terrence Lattimore, pastor of Judah Family Worship Center, Quitman, will deliver words of comfort to the family.

Interment will follow in Mershon Cemetery, Mershon.

Rainge Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Faye Purvis McCrea

A funeral for Faye Purvis McCrea was held Thursday morning at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lance McCrea, Petie Clark, Dylan Lanier, Danny Dees, Dale Wiley and Lyman Guy.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Ida Ruth Sunday School Class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.