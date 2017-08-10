August 10, 2017

Larry Pope

Larry Pope, 58, died suddenly Wednesday (Aug. 2, 2017) at Kindred Hospital in Green Cove Springs, Fla., after a short illness.

He was a native and resident of Waycross. He took up carpentry in Job Corps and then worked for Robbins Forestry for 20-plus years.

He was the son of the late Daniel Pope Sr. and Addie Mae Morton Pope. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel Pope, Willie Pope and Daniel Pope Jr., and two sisters, Shelia Pope and Annie Lois Pope Walker.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Pope, six children, Demetrius Denton (Kimberly), Shelia Thompson (Jeffrey​), Larry Denton, Delvin Denton (Quintina Denton), Kimberly Denton, and Jennifer Denton, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother, Curtis Pope (Cynthia), one sister, Julie Ann Carter, and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Faye S. McKinnon

A celebration of life service for Faye S. McKinnon, 81, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 702 Arnold McKinney Drive, with the church pastor, the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., bringing words of comforts.

She was born May 23, 1936 in Savannah (Chatham County) to the late Wilson M. Murrary and Essie Mae Armstrong. She grew up in Waycross where she received her formal education in the public school system.

She was married to Leonard McKinnon and was the mother of the late Billy Smith Jr.

She left Waycross at an early age and moved to Miami, Fla. where she resided for 57 years. While in Miami, she was a member of Mount Hope Fellowship Baptist Church and served as an usher. She worked and retired from the Dade County School System in Miami after 26 years of service as a bus driver.

In retirement, she returned to Waycross and joined Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church where she assisted with the House of Blessing. She also drove the bus at the Okefenokee Technical College for the Child Care Program.

She enjoyed traveling and reading and was an avid bowler. She graduated in Kai Ling Do (martial arts) from the School of Self-Defense in Miami.

On Saturday (Aug. 5, 2017), she transitioned to eternal life. In addition to her parents and son, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Smith and a brother-in-law, Calvin Hill Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory include a granddaughter, Nicole Smith, of Waycross; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kadence; two sisters, Mary Jones (Fred Jr.) and Charlie Mae Hill, both of Waycross; nieces, Viejah Mayo (Russell), Juan Johnson (Corry), both of Waycross, and Dawn Fernander (McKennon), of Oviedo, Fla.; nephews, Fred Jones lll, of St. Pete Beach, Fla., Calvin Hill Jr., of Hampton, Va., the Rev. Jeffery Hill (Mignon) and Kenny Hill, both of Waycross; and other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the home of her brother-in-law and sister, Fred Jr. and Mary Jones, 1501 Bunche St.

Public visitation will be held Friday 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Donald Lewis Pearson

A memorial service celebrating the life of Donald Lewis Pearson, 70, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 701 Ossie Davis Parkway, where the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr. is pastor. Evangelist Bettie Wilson will bring words of comfort.

He was born July 23, 1947 in Waycross to the late Albert Pearson and Maudell Rawls Brown. His early education was at Telmore Consolidated School and Hazzard Hill Elementary School. He later attended Edison High School, Miami, Fla., before volunteering for the United States Army.

Donald served four years in the Army as a paratrooper in the 103rd Airborne Division of the First Calvary. After his service in the Army, he returned to Miami, Fla., where he met and married Brenda A. Stephens in 1972. To this union was born a daughter, Katanesha Nichole.

He was employed for 18 years at Southern Bell Telecommunications Company as an installer and later as an airport computer technician. After leaving Southern Bell, he returned to Waycross where he joined his uncle Willie as an all-around ”Mr. Fix It.”

He departed this life on Sunday night (Aug. 6, 2017) at Harborview Nursing Home in Blackshear after an extended illness.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Brenda Pearson, of Miami, Fla., a daughter, Katanesha Roberson (Raleigh), of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren, Ashleigh Roberson, Isaiah Roberson and Haleigh Roberson, all of Dayton, Ohio, a great-grandchild, Anyah Gassaway, of Dayton, Ohio a brother, Lee Grant Pearson (Margaret), of Savannah, a sister, Chiquitta Williams, of Waycross, uncles, Willie Rawls, Oree Rawls, both of Waycross, and George Pearson, of Brunswick, aunts, Bertha Dukes and Lillian Rawls, both of Waycross, and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortege will leave from the Rawls residence, 508 Reed St., at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Cassandra Dion Wesley

The homegoing services for Cassandra Dion Wesley will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1700 MLK Jr. Drive.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 819 Blackwell St. Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home during visitation Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. The family is also receiving friends at the home of her parents at 819 Blackwell St.

She was born April 23, 1979 in Waycross and was the daughter of Lucious and Renarda Wesley and Janet Jenkins. She attended the local public schools and graduated from Waycross High School in 1997. She continued with her education and went on to receive her bachelor degree in criminal justice.

She was employed with D. Ray James Prison early in her career and went on to be employed with the prison system of Coffee Correctional Facility in Nichols as a counselor.

She departed this life suddenly on Tuesday (Aug. 8, 2017).

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving parents, Lucious and Renarda Wesley and Janet Jenkins (Anthony), two beautiful children, Andre Terrell Wesley and J’niqua Charlace White, three brothers, Lucious Wesley Jr., Jeremiah Antonio Wesley and Michael Wesley, one sister, Nashie Akosua Wesley, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other family members.

She was a loving and devoted mother. She will be most remembered by her outgoing personality and her infectious smile that would light up a room when she entered. Cassandra was a giving person and never gave much attention to herself. When asked how she was doing she would always reply, “I’m alright,” and now she awaits the fulfillment of Jesus’ promise in John 11:25: I am the resurrection and the life. He that exercises faith in me, even though he dies, will come to life.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guest book, www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional Services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Terra Nicole Spradley

Terra Nicole Spradley, 39, died Sunday (August 6, 2017) in Murfeesboro, Tenn. following a courageous battle with cancer.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.