August 1, 2018

Virginia Brazel Settle

Virginia Brazel Settle, 93, of Waycross, died Tuesday evening (July 31, 2018) at The Orchard at Stone Creek in Valdosta.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Mary Louise Welch

Mary Louise Welch, 92. died Sunday (July 29, 2018) at Appling Healthcare following a brief illness.

She was an Atkinson County native but lived in Baxley for many years. She was a longtime member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Baxley where she served in different capacities.

She was the daughter of Benjamin Welch and Rebecca McBride Welch and the granddaughter of the Rev. M.L. Welch and Ada Welch. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Isaiah Welch, David Barns, Elizabeth Welch and Daniel Welch.

She is survived by one daughter, Connie Cross and Lesley Barnes, of Baxley, Lloyd Eugene Welch, of Las Vegas, Nev., two sisters, Bonnie Hayes, of Orlando, Fla., and Evelyn Graham (Warren), of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and a brother, Luther Welch, of Omaha, Neb.; one step-son, Daniel Barnum, of Baxley; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at St. James A.M.E. Church in Baxley.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. James A.M.E. Church in Baxley. Interment will follow in the Baxley Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Welch&Brinkley Mortuary.

Mary Louise Altman

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Mary Louise Jacobs Altman, 70, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Glenn Lindsey and the Rev. Kevin Bounds.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were John Jacobs, Gabe Jacobs, Will Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Matt Aspinwall and Cole Jacobs.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Doris Anne Landgraf

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Doris Anne “Dot” Daniel Corrigan Strickland Landgraf, 82, was held Monday evening at 6 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.