August 1, 2017

Martha Joyner Walker

Martha Nell Joyner “Marti” Walker, 80, died Sunday evening (July 30, 2017) at Harborview of Pierce County after an extended illness.

A resident of Waycross since 1960 and born in Jesup, she grew up in Screven where she graduated as valedictorian in 1954. She graduated from South Georgia College with an associate degree in art history. She also attended Georgia Southern University and worked towards an education degree. A devoted mother and avid reader, her interests included art, reading, cooking and family.

She was employed as a school teacher at Screven Elementary School, records librarian at Wayne County Memorial Hospital and taught ceramic art at the Waycross Recreation Department.

She retired in 1997 as administrative assistant to the city engineer for the City of Waycross after 15 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathaniel Estes Joyner and Julia Walker Joyner, one sister, Kathryn Woodall, and one niece, Pam Stanfield.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Fred L. Walker Jr., of Waycross; three children, Les Walker (Bonnie), of Nahunta, Julie Protiva (David), of Atlanta, and Dan Walker (Nicole), of Abingdon, Md.; grandchildren, Joe Protiva, Andrew Protiva and Matthew Walker; one niece, Carol Blount; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Patterson City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Paul H. Dyson

Paul H. Dyson, 55, died Sunday morning (July 30, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County where he was employed as a mechanic since 1979.

He was the son of the late Melvin Hilton Dyson.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Willkinson Dyson, of Waycross; one son, Dustin Dyson (Pam), of Waycross; three step-children, Heather Oglesby (Wayne), Joseph Martinkoski and Christopher Martinkoski; five grandchildren, Blake, Tyler, Kloe, Brandon and Connor; his mother, Mary Vaughn Weber, of Augusta; two sisters, Melanie Dyson Jennings (Mike) and Tina Dyson Quattlebaum (Jay), both of Augusta; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Memorialization is by cremation.

The family will have a private graveside service at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Millwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Minor Lee King Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Minor Lee King Dixon, 94, of Blackshear, passed away early Tuesday morning (Aug. 1, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Frank Jones

Frank Jones, 86, of 1427 Thomas St., Waycross, passed away Sunday night (July 30, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House with loved ones at his bedside. He was the husband of Annie Lois Jones.

The family is receiving friends at 1427 Thomas St., Waycross

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home

Mary Lou Prevatt

A funeral for Mary Lou Prevatt took place Monday morning at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Hicks and the Rev. LeRoy Spivey officiating.

Burial was in Mt. Green Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Michael Merritt, Christopher Lindsey, Eric Lindsey, Dallas Lindsey, Joey Golden and Jimmy Morgan.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Robert F. Aldridge

A graveside service for Robert F. Aldridge, 81, was held Monday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Gerald Johns officiating.

He died Saturday morning July 29, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following a brief illness.

He was a native of the Calvary Community of Brantley County but had lived most of his life in Ware County. He was the husband of the late Vassie Mae Hyers Aldridge and son of the late Richard Floyd Aldridge and Stella Lucille Strickland Aldridge. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosetta Hickox.

He worked 25 years at Spatola Footwear and Rubin Brothers Shoe Factory. He was also employed with A&B Auto Parts and retired as landfill operator with the City of Waycross in 1988.

Survivors include a son, Robert F. Aldridge Jr. (wife, Marilyn), of Greensboro, N.C.; a step-daughter, Linda Rollins; a granddaughter, Amanda Aldridge Sanford (husband, Peter), of Richmond, Va.; a great-grandson, Alex Sanford, of Richmond, Va.; three sisters, Janetta Allen (husband, Maxie), of Tallahassee, Fla., Edith Roberts and Linda Harris, both of Waycross; a step-grandson, Phillip Hyers, of Brantley County; a special friend, Darrell Crawford, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.