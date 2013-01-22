ATV Thefts Are On The Rise; Royal Preaching Security

Sheriff Randy Royal is asking residents to carefully secure their vehicles. He believes the best way to safeguard ATVs from theft is to lock them within a storage building or garage. “I would hope they at least chain them up out of sight from public roads or driveways,” Royal said. “While it is impossible to completely stop thefts, I hope the community will help. We can come together and reduce the number of these thefts.” Royal also asks that anyone with information about stolen ATVs would call the Ware detectives office at (912) 287-4327. “They can also make an anonymous call by dialing (912) 287-TIPS (8477),” the sheriff said.