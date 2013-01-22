ATV Spills And Runs Over Man In Emerson Park Tuesday

A 17-year-old man was seriously injured Tuesday in Emerson Park when his four-wheel all-terrain vehicle overturned and threw him off, then ran over him, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Brydden Alexander Thomas, 17, of the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue, was stabilized by Ware County EMTs who responded to the scene of the crash and then transported to Memorial Satilla Health for examination and treatment following the 6 p.m. crash, said Skerratt.

“The driver had visible scratches and swelling on his back and told lawmen he could not feel his legs,” said Skerratt.

Riding a Honda TRX 250 four-wheeler, Thomas was northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when he made a sharp U-turn and lost control of the machine, said Skerratt. A witness told investigators the driver was thrown off, then the back wheels of the machine ran over the victim’s right leg.