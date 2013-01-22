ATV Crash Causes Local Man A Severe Injury Sunday

A Waycross man was seriously injured Sunday when the four-wheel all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed into a tree, throwing him onto the ground before the vehicle fell on top of him, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Tyler Gruner, 20, of the 600 block of Williams Street, was taken by a Ware County ambulance to a staging area where he was placed onboard a medical helicopter and flown to UF Health, Jacksonville, for treatment, said Skerratt. He had several severe injuries including a possible broken leg, holes in his left knee cap and large contusions.

Skerratt said Gruner was riding a Suzuki Z400 ATV eastbound on Washington Avenue about 1,200 feet off Swamp Road when he rounded a curve at too great a speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle as it ran off the roadway and slammed into a tree. The ATV then bounced off the tree and landed on top of the driver.

Deputy James Aldridge investigated the 12:46 p.m. accident.