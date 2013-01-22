ATV Accident Victim Is Later Run Over In Road

A Ware County man was injured in an accident with an all-terrain vehicle on South River Road at Johnny Bennett Road some time between 3 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. Monday and was then run over while lying in the roadway, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Patrick Early Davis, 30, of the 5400 block of Bow Hunter Trail, was reportedly found by a passer-by and taken to Memorial Satilla Health for treatment of injuries, said Skerratt. Ware County deputies were dispatched to the hospital to talk with the victim.

When lawmen were alerted and responded to the scene of the crash, the ATV had been moved, Skerratt said. They drove to the 4800 block of the Douglas Highway to look at the ATV and to interview “several people” there. They were told “a variety of stories about what had transpired,” Skerratt said.

Cody Phillips, age and address unavailable, told lawmen he found Davis in the roadway, although Skerratt said it was discovered that Phillips actually ran over Davis with his Pioneer side-by-side vehicle, got scared and put him in a vehicle, then told his family that “… he found him like that.”

Skerratt indicated that Phillips tried to deceive the family into thinking someone else had hit Davis with a vehicle.

“Phillips (finally) admitted to law enforcement officers that he had accidentally run over Davis,” said Skerratt.

Skerratt said Phillips was arrested and charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident with injuries. He was booked into the Ware County jail.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Josh Taylor is investigating the accident. Ware County Deputy Tony Youmans made the report for the county.