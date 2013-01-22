Attorney Arrested; Provided Cell Phone To Inmate

DOUGLAS — Bacon County attorney Kenneth E. Futch Jr. is facing charges in Coffee County after an investigation determined that he provided a cell phone for a female inmate in the Coffee County Jail, according to a Coffee County news release.

In May, Futch allegedly allowed Dana Larson Bowen, who is being held on a variety of serious charges, including insurance fraud, from Pierce County and is a client of Futch’s, to use his personal cell phone during at least one visit, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Coffee County detectives believe Bowen used the cell phone to place at least one outgoing call, which is a violation of Georgia law.

Futch turned himself in at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday and was booked into the Coffee County Jail. Law enforcement authorities charged Futch with obtaining/procuring a telecommunications device for an inmate. His client, Bowen, was charged with possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate.

Futch, a former State Court judge in Bacon County and city court judge in Blackshear, is being represented by attorney John Thigpen Sr.