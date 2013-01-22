Armed Robbery Suspect Jailed In Jacksonville

A Blackshear man has been arrested in Jacksonville, Fla. on armed robbery charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a convenience store in Waycross a month ago, said Ware County Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Kelvin Demetrius Lane, 47, of the 6300 block of Bailey Road, Blackshear, was taken into custody on Emma Oaks Lane in Jacksonville Thursday and booked into the Duval County jail. Skerratt said he expects Lane to be extradited to Ware County to face the charges here.

Said Skerratt, Lane is accused of entering the store in the 1900 block of State Street on Oct. 1 about 2 o’clock in the morning and showing what the female clerk believed was a pistol, holding a black bag and demanding she give him all the money from the cash register.

Skerratt said when she started taking the money from the cash register, the man told her she was taking too long and snatched the money and ran from the store.

Ware State Prison Officer Matthew Gourley deployed a tracking dog and they trailed the man to Thomas Street where the dog lost his scent, said Sheriff Randy Royal.

Skerratt said Detective Missy Thrift worked the case and developed information that Lane had fled to Jacksonville. An armed robbery warrant was secured and Thrift worked with Jacksonville detectives to learn where the man was located.

Ware County received notice Thursday that Lane was being held in the jail there, Skerratt said.