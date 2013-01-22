Armed Man Struggles With City Policeman Before Apprehension

A city of Waycross police officer struggled to subdue an armed drugs suspect Monday night and successfully apprehended him without injury to anyone, said a spokesman for the Waycross City Police Department.

The officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle Monday at 8:53 p.m. because of an equipment violation on Albany Avenue just east of its intersection with Garlington Avenue, said the spokesman.

The driver, Lamarvin Hayes, 26, was discovered to be in possession of a felony amount of marijuana and of a firearm, he said.

A slight struggle ensued and the officer was able to restrain Hayes, said the spokesman.

Backup arrived and the officers were then able to cuff the suspect and put him into one of the patrol units for transportation to the Ware County jail, he said.

The spokesman said Hayes has been charged with multiple violations, including obstruction, possession of a felony amount of marijuana (which was packaged for distribution) and firearm possession during the commission of a felony crime.

Hayes remained in jail this morning.