Area Wrecks Cause Injuries

A Waycross man was seriously injured Saturday when his pickup truck crashed on Pine Grove Road in Bacon County, said the Georgia State Patrol.

Joshua Hersey, 32, was flown by helicopter to UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla., for treatment of injuries he suffered in the 12:19 a.m. crash, said Amanda Dixon, GSP Waycross post secretary.

Driving a Ford pickup truck, Hersey was headed south on Pine Grove Road, rounding a curve which he failed to successfully negotiate, said Dixon. The truck began to spin counterclockwise and crossed the center line, leaving the road onto the opposite (left) shoulder.

Dixon said the truck struck a tree with the passenger side door and came to rest on the left shoulder facing north.

Trooper Merritt Meeks was in charge of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a Patterson man was injured Saturday when his car crashed and overturned on Hacklebarney Road, said the Georgia State Patrol.

James Ursrey, 49, of Patterson, was transported by Pierce County ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of injuries he sustained in the 5:49 p.m. accident, said Dixon.

Driving a Ford Escape, Ursrey was southbound on Hacklebarney Road when he veered onto the west shoulder where the road curves to the left, said Dixon.

The car ran completely off the road, then re-entered the roadway across the southbound lane to the northbound lane while skidding and spinning clockwise. Dixon said the car continued down the southbound lane, onto the left shoulder, still facing north. At that point the car began to skid sideways onto the shoulder and overturned numerous times across a ditch.

Sgt. Terry Thrift investigated the accident.