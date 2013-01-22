Area News

Sheriff Royal Puts Fire Extinguisher To Good Use Here

Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal put out a kitchen fire at a local residence Monday evening, said Ware Sheriff’s Capt. Neil Skerratt.

Royal responded to the call of a fire at a home in the 400 block of Union Street at about 7 p.m. Monday, Skerratt said.

A resident of the dwelling had put a pan with grease on a hot stove burner and left it unattended for a brief time, returning to find it burning, Skerratt said. He said the resident put the pan in a sink and called 911.

Royal arrived ahead of other deputies and firefighters, entered the residence and used a fire extinguisher to out the fire, Skerratt said.

The fire department estimated damages to the residence at $500, Skerratt said.

Fire At Thomas, H.J. Echols Active Today

Waycross firefighters were on the scene of an active structure fire this morning.

At 9:04 a.m., a spokesman for the Waycross Fire Department said, a crew was fighting a fire at the corner of Thomas Street and H.J. Echols Drive.

A battalion chief who was at the blaze is to inform the media about details at a later time, the spokesman said.