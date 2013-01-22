Area News

Man Is Beaten, And His Wallet Is Stolen

A man walking in the 600 block of Lee Avenue Thursday about 11:17 p.m. was attacked by what he described as a “very large man” who beat him and robbed him, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

The victim’s stolen wallet contained several cards and miscellaneous items including an undisclosed amount of money, said Cox.

“He said the man jumped on him and started beating him, and then stole his wallet,” said Cox. “He had slight superficial injuries.”

Cox said the Ware County Emergency Medical Service was dispatched but when they arrived, the man refused treatment. A family member arrived at the scene and drove the man home.

Waycross police detectives are investigating.

Home Is Burglarized On Maryland Avenue

A house in the 1500 block of Maryland Avenue was burglarized some time between 2 and 6 p.m. Thursday and several household items were stolen, said Waycross Police Capt. Tommy Cox.

The occupant of the house called 911 about 8 p.m. and reported that his home had been burglarized. Cox said police arrived at the house and found evidence of forced entry into the residence.

Stolen items included a TV and other household items, said Cox.

Waycross police detectives are investigating.