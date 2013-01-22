Area News

Car Backs Into Car; Woman Is Injured

A Waycross woman was slightly injured Thursday when a driver backed out of a driveway causing a collision with her car on Folks Street near its intersection with Quarterman Street, said Waycross Police Capt. Benji Hersey.

Gloria Burse, 62, of Waycross, complained of injury but was not transported to the hospital for treatment, said Hersey.

Driving a 2011 Subaru Outback, Burse was stopped at the stop sign on Folks Street, headed north. Hersey said Jonathan Roberts, 32, of Waycross, driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, was backing out of a driveway and struck the rear of the Burse vehicle.

Officer Jennifer Crapps investigated the 3:46 p.m. accident.

Pedestrian Is Hit On Knight Avenue

A Waycross woman was slightly injured Monday when she was hit by a vehicle on Knight Avenue, said Waycross police.

Capt. Benji Hersey said the WPD computer was “having issues” this morning and he did not have the report in hand. He said the vehicle was headed west on Knight Avenue approaching Walnut Street when a pedestrian walked out in front of it.

“She had very minor injuries,” said Hersey. “She was taken to the hospital for treatment.”

Hersey did not have the name of the victim in the 4:45 p.m. accident at hand.