April 9, 2018

Randy Killens Jr.

Randy Killens Jr., 21, of Waycross, passed away Thursday (April 5, 2018) in Waycross.

He was the son of Marene Chavis, of Valdosta, and the late Randy Killens Sr.

The family is receiving friends at 1110 Waller St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc. 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

Gwendlyon Donaldson

Gwendlyon “Gwen” Harrell Donaldson, 66, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (April 7, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Broxton to the late Carl Harrell Jr. and Betty Ruth Byerley Adkins and lived in Waycross for the past six years. She attended Waycross First Assembly and was previously a member of Abundant Life in Valdosta where she was very active in the food pantry.

She enjoyed good music and playing the piano but was passionate about animals and children resulting in her volunteering efforts for Birth Right.

She had an excellent sense of humor and loved her family. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter, Sarita Dixon, a son, Jamison Lee Dixon Williamson, and a step-daughter, Tammy Donaldson.

She is survived by her husband, Calvin Donaldson, of Waycross; a daughter, Stephania Dixon, of Valdosta; a son, Ronnie Dixon Jr., of Blackshear; four step-children, Courtney Donaldson, of Valdosta, Curtis Jones, of Valdosta, Calvin Donaldson Jr., of Valdosta, Tina Reagen, of Americus; two sisters, Sonya LaRocque, of Griffin, Kim Harrell Burrier; a brother, Tony Harrell, of Broxton; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Benboe

Tabitha Turner Benboe

A Time to Be Born

Tabitha Sheree Turner Benboe was born Jan. 22, 1956 in Blackshear to Mamie Britton Turner and Tommy Turner. She was the first of seven children and was preceded in death by her father.

A Time to Learn

She attended elementary school at Lee Street and graduated from high school at Blackshear High in 1974. She continued her education at Fort Valley State College earning her bachelor of science degree in biology. He thirst for learning continued and never ceased. She received her degree in cosmetology graduating from Dudley Cosmetology University. This still did not satisfy her quench for greater knowledge. She returned to school to receive electronic certification as an aircraft electrician and began her career with Warner Robins Air Force Base. During her employment, she climbed the ladder of success holding various positions including human resource manager, where she continued until her death.

A Time to Love

In 1995 while attending church, she met the love of her life. Michael and Tabitha were married three years later on April 18, 1998 and she embraced married life with gusto, along with mothering Nicole, Cecilee and Ian. By the time they reached adulthood they had been well “mothered” with loving guidance, words of wisdom (sometimes strongly delivered) and soothing words for sometimes broken hearts.

A Time to Seek God

She accepted Christ into her life at a very early age. Her first religious education was at Greater St. James AME Church, Blackshear, and unlike many young people when they left home, she carried her religious ways and beliefs with her and has maintained her relationship with God through her life.

A Time to Give

She was a woman of many talents and she was always more than willing to share those talents with anyone in need. As a teenager she was one of the first African American girls to become a candy striper at the local Blackshear hospital. After her initial bout with cancer, she offered words of wisdom and courage to fellow employees and friends regarding the importance of emotional support during and after treatment. She hoped she had beaten it on the previous two occasions by it just kept coming back.

A Time of Transition

After a brief illness a third time, she lost her battle with cancer and transitioned this life at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins on Monday (April 2, 2018).

She leaves to mourn her loving husband, Michael Benboe; her mother, Mamie Britton Turner; her daughters, Briana Nicole (Ian) Smith and Cecilee Shanell Benboe, both of Ft. Worth, Texas; and son, Ian Michael Benboe, of New York; three granddaughters, Adriane, Janaih and Kelsey Benboe, of Ft. Worth, Texas; two sisters, Elnora Clark and Charis (Winston) Riddick, of Mableton; four brothers, Tommy Gregory (Johnnie) Turner and Yancy (Loretta) Turner, Lenexa, Kan.;, Swails (Dr. Jacqueline) Turner, of Blackshear, Foster Turner, Mableton; mother-in-law, Katie Perry, Warner Robins; special friends, Maryanne and Elbert Slappy and god-daughter, Destinee Rogers Slappy, of Warner Robins; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will forever feel the empty space left by Tabitha’s passing.

(Researching her life for this obituary has uncovered many precious nuggets of information. Her family was not aware of some of the accomplishments Tabitha enjoyed because she truly followed her strong religious beliefs and quietly did God’s work behind the scenes of society.)

Jane W. McQuaig

Jane Williams McQuaig, 84, of Waycross, died Sunday evening at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Winton E. Waters

GLENNVILLE — Winton E. Waters, 92, passed away Wednesday (April 4, 2018) at Glenvue Health and Rehab surrounded by his family and under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice.

He was born in Glennville Feb. 16, 1926 to Robert and Lainie Kicklighter Waters.

He was a graduate of Glennville High School where he took an active part in athletics and was a member of the basketball team. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army during World War II in 1944 where he obtained the rank of staff sergeant. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for distinguished heroic achievement in connection with military operations and also holds the Combat Infantry Badge, Europe-Africa-Middle East Theater Ribbon with three battle participation stars for Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns and the Good Conduct Medal.

He retired from Bell South Telephone Company after 36 years of service and was an accomplished woodworker, loving caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Loves Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, his wife of 60 years, Wynette Smith Waters, and son in-law, James Reid.

He is survived by a daughter, Hollye Reid, of Rockhill, S.C., a son, Scott (Mary Ann) Waters, of Glennville, grandchildren, James Carey Reid, Michael Cameron Reid, Whitney Noel Reid, Ashley Ann Waters (Griffen G. Matthews), six great-grandchildren and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Loves Chapel Primitive Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Elder Clay Gill officiating.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery.

Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville is in charge of the arrangements.

Ethel Sweat Jordan

Ethel Bert Sweat Jordan, 86, of Pierce County, passed away Saturday (April 7, 2018) at her residence following a sudden illness.

Born in Bacon County Aug. 11, 1931, she lived in Pierce County all of her life.

Along with her late sister, Maude Davis, she owned and operated the M.E. Shop in Blackshear for many years. She loved her job and the people of Pierce County, was an excellent cook and was always keeping up with her family. She also loved to cut grass and had been doing that at the time of her death.

She was a very active member of Beulah Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Effie Shoemaker and Bessie Lee Sweat. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elzie Washington Jordan Jr., two sisters, Maude Davis and Audrey Lee Davis, and a sister-in-law, Joan Sweat.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Morris E. and Mary Jordan, of Alma, two grandsons, Jason (Maryann) Jordan and Justin (Jill) Jordan, three great-granddaughters, Savanna Jordan, Hanna Jordan and Julie Jordan, a sister, Scarlett (Terry) Luke, of Blackshear, two brothers, Bennie Frank Sweat, of Waycross, and Carnell (Patty) Sweat, of Blackshear, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Beulah Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Jerry Lairsey

Jerry Lairsey, 58, died Sunday morning (April 8, 2018) following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Lesley M. Lee Sr.

Lesley M. Lee Sr., 76, of Homeland, passed away Friday (April 6, 2018) in Hilliard, Fla.

He was born March 22, 1942 in Charlton County to the late Jessie Marvin Lee and Hester Ann Lee Snellgrove. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Odell Lee Nettles, and brother, Larry Lee.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Christine Lee, two children, Mary Lee and Lesley Marvin (Elizabeth) Lee Jr., two grandchildren, Hannah (Gabe) Martin, Brandon Lee, and four step-grandchildren, Madison Moore, Huntley Moore, Thaddaeus Moore and Seth Moore.

The funeral was scheduled for this morning at 10 o’clock at Ephesus Baptist Church in Hilliard, Fla.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Donna Lou Shaw

Donna Lou Shaw died Tuesday (April 3, 2018) at the Hospice Center in Bolivia, N.C., surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 13, 1940 in Berea, Ky., daughter of the late Patricia Arnold Spivey and the late Rev. William Lester Spivey

She was a resident of Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C., for 26 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of BSL. She was a licensed practical nurse (LPN), a songwriter, publisher and had an excellent voice for singing. She was a supportive Navy wife for 23 years.

She was preceded in death by her son, William Alfred “Bill” Shaw, her father, the Rev. William Lester Spivey, and her mother, Patricia Elizabeth Arnold Spivey.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Walter Lovic Shaw, her daughter, Patricia Oneta Cox (Tommy), granddaughter, Sara Cox Binnarr (Perry), grandsons, Tommy Cox Jr. (Ashlyn) and Daniel Cox (Deanne), great-grandson, Hunter Cox, and daughter-in-law, Hope Ross-Shaw.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley Chapel.

Burial will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, S.C.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted to www.mcalister-smith.com

Arrangements are entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley Chapel, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, S.C. 29414.

Peggy Moore Thigpen

A funeral for Peggy Braddock Moore Thigpen was held Saturday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mark Williams officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Glenn Arnold, Jim Braddock, John Braddock, Mike Ledford, David Moore and Frank Tiller.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sandi Thurston

A memorial service for Sandi Thurston was held Saturday afternoon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with President Scott Mathis presiding and Bishop Jackson Howell conducting.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

David Joseph Altman

A memorial service for David Joseph Altman was held Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Ernest Lamar Black

A funeral for Ernest Lamar Black took place Sunday afternoon at Jamestown Baptist Church with thoughts and prayer by David McQuaig, scripture/eulogy by Dr. Bryan Upshaw and message by the Rev. Billy Atkins.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Tim Cravey, Mark Willingham, Will McQuaig, Dave Jordan, Dr. Bryan Upshaw and Brent Black.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Louise Scott Moore

A funeral for Louise Scott Moore took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial was in Moore Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Sean Spates, Chris Scott, Rodney Barnes, Jimmy Ellis, Wendell Lee and Julian Ellis.

Annette M. Bailey

A memorial service for Annette Marsh Bailey took place Saturday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.