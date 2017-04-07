April 8, 2017

Inell Taylor Bell

Inell Taylor Bell, 79, of Waycross, died Thursday evening (April 6, 2017) at her residence.

She was born in Alma to the late Elton Taylor and Eula Mae Hayes Taylor. She made Waycross her home for most of her life. She worked for Satilla Regional Medical Center Auxiliary for 20 years, and also served many families as a personal care giver. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints.

She always enjoyed traveling, reading and attending church. More than anything, she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Bell, a grandson, William Cowles, two brothers, Darrell Taylor and Ray Taylor, three sisters, Wilene O’Neal, Betty White and Kathlene Chancey.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Cowles, of Waycross, and Christy Pope (husband, Jonathan), of Waycross; one son, Richard M. Bell (wife, Janet), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Victoria Bender (husband, Michael), of Waycross, Kimberly Dixon (husband, Rick), of Blackshear; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Drew Dowling and Cameron Case Merritt; two brothers, Eugene Taylor (wife, Alice), of Waycross, Bobby Glen Taylor, of Cornelia, Ga.; one sister, Joyce Gill (husband, Linwood), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Freeman Walker Sr.

Freeman Walker Sr., 91, died Tuesday afternoon (April 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a brief illness.

He was a native of the Hickox Community of Brantley County but made his home in Ware County for most of his life. He was the son of the late Ed Walker and Daisy Bryant Walker, and was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Vivian N. Edwards, a son, Michael R. Walker, and a sister, Madeline Scott.

He retired from the Seaboard System Railroad in 1988 after many years of service which began with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad. He was also a former driver with the Walker Cab Co. He was a member and deacon of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and served as post Commander of Post No. 517 of the American Legion several times.

He served with the United States Navy during World War II and was aboard the USS Missouri when General Douglas McArthur signed the unconditional surrender to end the war.

Left to cherish his memory are five daughters, Carolyn Walker (husband, Henry), of Waycross, Diane E. Walker (fiancé, Stephen Williams), of Atlanta, Debra S. Walker Coley (husband, (Leonard), of Upper Marlboro, Md., Clisher L. Walker Harmon (husband, Steve), of Shertz, Texas, and Carmen Jeanne Walker Carter (husband, Warren), of Clinton, Md.; two sons, Freeman Walker Jr. (wife, Velma), of Waycross, and Ronald Charles Walker (wife, Aldena), of Toano, Va.; 14 grandchildren, Tomikah Walker Williams (husband, Stanley), of Longview, Texas, Freeman Walker III and Sherrie Walker, both of Atlanta, Briant Walker, of Valdosta, Alonzo Coley (wife, Sherron), of Virginia, Palani Walker (wife, Chemely), of Virginia Beach, Va., Jeremy Harmon and Justin Harmon, both of Shertz, Texas, Teresa Michelle Walker and Michael R. Walker, both of Savannah, LaTasha Walker and Margo McDougald, of Raleigh, N.C., Sharlrise McChunchen (husband, Trermane), of Pinehurst, N.C., William Blue, of Colorado Springs, Colo., And Magnus Blue, of Pinehurst, N.C.; a host of great-grandchildren; a brother, Alphonso Walker, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; special friends, Annie Laura Cooper, of Waycross, and Evon Brown, of Blackshear; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Freeman Walker Sr. Scholarship Fund, c/o American Legion Post No. 517, 710 Dorothy St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (April 11, 2017) at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Music Funeral Home. Members of American Legion Post No. 517 are requested to gather at the church at 10:30 Tuesday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Ann Williams

Mary Ann Williams, 86, of Pearson, passed away Tuesday (April 4, 2017).

She was born in Americus to Alma and Arnold Schmidt. She was the eldest of their four children. She graduated from Americus High School, Georgia Southwestern College (now Georgia Southwestern State University) in Americus and Georgia State College for Women (now Georgia College and State University) in Milledgeville, majoring in Math.

She married John C. Williams in a garden ceremony at her parents’ house in 1951. They lived in Beaufort, S.C., Valdosta and Douglas before moving to Pearson in 1956. They were members of First Baptist Church in Pearson where she was the pianist.

She taught many children from the Pearson area to play the piano. While living in South Carolina she received a teaching certification and taught one year.

After her children left home she taught in the Atkinson County schools as a substitute. She taught young children in Sunday School and helped many elderly people in Pearson with their needs.

While her husband had his pharmacy, she assisted him in the day to day operation and with the bookkeeping. She loved to cook and sew. When she was younger she would often ride her bicycle to town to shop. She was a wonderful wife and mother.

Survivors include three sons, George Williams (wife, Donna), Richard Williams and John David Williams; one daughter, Carol Rigsbee (husband, Mark); five grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Dr. John Bowen; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Pearson with the Rev. Jerry Worzella officiating.

Special music will be provided by Elijah and Deborah Williams. The interment followed in Sweetwater UMC Cemetery.

Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson was in charge of the arrangements.

John Wesley Logan Sr.

A graveside funeral for John Wesley Logan Sr. was held Friday afternoon at Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bruce Davis, Blake Dowling, Gary Logan, Steve Logan, Larry Norris and J.P. White.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Sharon Luke

Thornton Batten

A funeral for Barbara Sharon Luke Thornton Batten, 69, of Blackshear, took place Friday morning at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Elder Alvin Johnson and her nephew, Weston Manders, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Tyler McBee, Taten McBee, Dave Pittman, Kevin Manders, Teddy Johnson and Tony Garner.

Burial followed in the Ramah Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.