April 7, 2018

Warren Bennett Sr.

Warren Bennett Sr., 69, of Waycross, died Friday morning (March 6, 2018) at his son’s residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late Julian and Bertha White Bennett and made Waycross his home for all his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he could find the time and a good cup of coffee.

He worked in the wood products industry and ran Dixie Oil for several years. He loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally and the time he spent with them.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Evelyn Rector, three brothers, Dewey Bennett, Hughie Davis and Robert “R.L.” Bennett.

He is survived by five children, Warren Bennett Jr. (Amber), of Waycross, Nicole Spence (Derek), of Waycross, Benjamin Bennett (Amanda), of Waycross, Bobbie Bullock (Tim), of Waycross, Travis Bennett (Kelly), of Waycross; 12 grandchildren, Teresa Rogers, Gage Bennett, Cheynne Cobb, Angel Cobb, Justice Spence, T.J. Bullock, Ashley Bullock, Braxton Bradley, Bentley Arnold, Karina Bennett, Jacob Mitchell, Hunter Bennett, all of Waycross; two sisters, Wilma O’Berry (Charlie), of Manor, Ludell Griner (Jerome), of Patterson; a brother, William Bennett, of Waycross; his former spouse, Debra Tolley, of Waycross; a special friend, Bailey Bennett; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Indian Mound Missionary Baptist Church in Millwood. Burial will follow in Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

TSgt. W.N. Hatcher Jr.

T/Sergeant William N. Hatcher Jr., U.S. Air Force, retired, 80, of Waycross, passed away Wednesday (April 4, 2018) at his residence.

A graveside service is to be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, where the Rev. Randy Lamb is to officiate.

Burial will follow with full military honors provided by the United States Air Force.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick. www.edomillerandsons.com

Sandra Kay Rewis

Sandra “Sandy” Kay Rewis, 76, of St. Simons Island, passed away at Hospice of the Golden Isles on Wednesday (April 4, 2018) after a short illness.

She was a native of Ware County but lived on St. Simons since 1985. She was daughter of the late Lawrence James Cooper Jr. and Sandra Rackley Cooper. She was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ronald Rewis.

After graduating from Mount de Sales Academy in 1960, she spent her working years with Quaker Oaks Company, was a member of the Sea Island Golf Club for more than 25 years and a member of several Bridge Clubs. She was a member of the St. Simons United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert “Bobby” E. Rewis, of St. Simons Island; one brother-in-law, Donald Rewis (Norma), of Doraville; two sisters-in law, Johnita Dykes (Marcus), of Hazlehurst, and Vicky Adams (Joel) Adams, of Nicholls.

The funeral will be held Friday (April 13) at 10 a.m. at St. Simons United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marcia Cochran and the Rev. Richard Soper officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Simons United Methodist Church.

Ushers of St. Simons United Methodist Church will serve as active pallbearers.

Crosby Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Estell Roark

RINCON — Mary Estelle White Roark, 87, died Thursday (April 5, 2018) in Rincon.

A native of Clinch County, she was born July 9, 1930.

She retired from King Edward Cigar Co. in Waycross after 30 years and Miller Brewing Co. in Albany after 17 years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cary and Olive White, and her brother, William Jackson White.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Roark; a son, Dennis Eugene Roark (Brenda); a daughter, Sharon Olive Roark Thompson (Gerald H.); a grandson, Alex Dale Thompson (Michelle); a granddaughter, Sarah B. Roark Collins (James); four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Linda Susan White Cripe.

Visitation will be this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A graveside service: will take place at 12 p.m. Monday, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel is serving the family.

Sympathy may be expressed at rhstrickland@windstream.net

Ernest Lamar Black

Ernest Lamar Black, 88, died Friday morning (April 6, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

He was born in Appling County but resided most of his life in Ware County. He was employed with Cauley Meat Packing Company for more than 30 years and also worked with King Edward Cigar plus Lee Feed and Seed.

He was a member of Jamestown Baptist Church and the Big Brothers Sunday School Class and served as a deacon for many years. He simply loved the Lord.

He was a son of the late William Elzie Black and Zonia Gertrude Beckworth Black. He was preceded in death by five siblings, the Rev. Dorris Black, Issac Black, Dorothy Lightsey, Willis Black and Eloise Seabolt.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Black, of Waycross; five children, Donnie Lamar Black (Myra), of Hazlehurst, Patsy Sheffield (Benjy), of Hahira, Ruth Anne Jordan (Gene), of Dixie Union, Debra K. McQuaig (David), of White, and Ernest Wendell Black (Tammy), of Dixie Union; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bertha Ruth Cravey (Jack), of Waycross; a brother, Robert Elzie Black (late, Joann), of Statesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Norma Jean Batten

A funeral for Norma Jean Batten was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers and the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. officiating.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jasper Crawford, Terry Griffis, Ricky Kicklighter, Michael Strickland, Tony Strickland and Terry Sweat.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.