April 7, 2017

Linda D. McCray

The celebration of life service for Linda D. McCray will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at River of Life Church of God, 1439 Brunel St. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. The body will lie in repose in the church from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 1210 Elizabeth St. at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 6 until 8 p.m.

Linda D. McCray, 55, departed this life on Monday (April 3, 2017) in Jacksonville, Fla. She was born March 23, 1962 to the late Rufus Ford Sr. and Christine Ford and I.V.L. Atkinson and Mamie Jean Atkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sibling, Ivria Atkinson.

She is survived by her husband, Eddie McCray Sr.; her children, Dwain Smith (Frances), Christina Hampton (James), Kandice McCray, Eddie McCray Jr., Keshad Redding, LaShaad Redding, Malique Flanagan; her siblings, Ruby Jones (Jackie), Jacqueline Ford, Rufus Ford Jr., Barbara Ford, Calvin Ford, Willie McClow (Mary), Moses Wright, Isaac Atkinson, Shirley Townsend; aunt and uncle, Patsy Hudson (Eddie) and James Edward Ford (Doris); her longtime friends, Sarah Williams (Jesse) and Sylvia Gray (Howard); grandchildren, Tyrese Virgil, Keshawna Smith, James Hampton Jr., Jalen Hampton and Justin Hampton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and sorrowing friends whom she loved very much.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Barbara Sharon Luke Thornton Batten

Barbara Sharon Luke Thornton Batten, 69, of Blackshear, died Tuesday evening (April 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following a short illness.

Born March 5, 1948 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Blanche Pierce Luke. She was a lifelong resident of Pierce County where she worked for the Blackshear Shoe Factory, Blackshear Jacket Factory and as a clerk for Dollar General.

She was a member of Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Patterson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ardle Owen Thornton, her second husband, Elder Travis Lavern Batten, and her sisters, Carolyn Courson and Latrelle Baggs.

Survivors include her two sons, Jason Thornton and Ryan Thornton, both of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Brittany Thornton, Heather Thornton and Jasmine Thornton, all of Blackshear, and Lexi Thornton, of Baxley; three step-children, Rhonda Gardner (husband, Tony) and Tina Batten, both of Woodbine, and Steven Batten (wife, Lavern), of Kingsland; her special nieces and nephews, Melanie Pittman, Angela Manders, Bobby Courson and James Courson, all of Blackshear; special friends, Susan King, Earnestine Scurry and Mary Beverly, all of Blackshear, and Cordia Gibbens of Tampa, Fla.; and several other relatives.

A funeral was to take place today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ramah Cemetery in Mershon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Attn: Elder Alvin/Betty Johnson, 2185 Richard King Road, Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Inell T. Bell

Inell T. Bell, 79, of Waycross, died Thursday evening (April 6, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Lester Frank Hardee

Lester Frank Hardee, 74, of Valdosta (formerly of Homerville), died Thursday morning (April 6, 2017) at Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, after an extended illness.

Friends are being received at the Hardee residence, 2803 Caldwell Drive, Valdosta.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Robert Taylor

Robert Taylor, 61, of 1990 Sinclair St., Waycross, passed away Wednesday (April 5, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Funeral arrangement and a list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Daniel Clarence White

Daniel Clarence White, 90, died Wednesday evening (April 5, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a native of Clinch County and lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a retired carman from CXS Railroad and served in the United States Army from 1953 until 1955.

He was a member of Brunel Street Church of God (now River of Life Church).

He was the son of the late John Frances White and Era Douglas White. He was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Dyson White, a great-grandchild, Kylie Anne Marie Gebhart, a brother, Odus White, and a sister-in-law, Lucille White.

He is survived by a daughter, Judy Gebhart (husband, Jon), of Waycross; two sons, Curtis White (wife, Teresa), of Waycross, and Craig White (former wife, Beth James White), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Blake White (fiancée, Alexis Meeks), Kristen White Dixon (husband, Foster), Daniel White (wife, Cierah), Danielle White (fiancé, Matthew Shell), Chap Gebhart (wife, Heather) and Casey Gebhart; four great-grandchildren, Mason Dixon, Gabi Gebhart, Andrew White and Bailey White; two sisters, Mary Thornhill (husband, Darrell), of Moultrie, and Anita Taylor, of Moultrie; a brother, Johnny White, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Sallie White, of Moultrie; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Friendship Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mabel Hendrix Bond

A funeral for Mabel Wooten Hendrix Bond was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers, the Rev. Mark Cardwell and Marsha Green officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Hilda Marsh Pope

A funeral for Mrs. Ray (Hilda Marsh) Pope was held Thursday afternoon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David White and the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Cox, Jake Brinson, Preston Pope, John Pope, Simon Peed and James Pope.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.