April 6, 2018

Annette Marsh Bailey

Annette Marsh Bailey, 87, passed away in her home in Waycross Wednesday (April 4, 2018).

Born June 4, 1930, in Statesboro, she was the daughter of the late Herbert V. Marsh and Bernice Smith Marsh. She attended Valdosta State College in Valdosta before making Waycross her home,

She will be lovingly remembered by her five daughters, Lizabeth (Dean) Wilson, Susan (Randy, deceased) Brooker, Annette (Jim) Lane, Mary (Keith) Hawthorne and Martha Bailey (Joan Rau), her brother, Jerry (June) Marsh, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Helen Mathis and Hilda Pope, four brothers, Herman Marsh, Husmith Marsh, Windel Marsh and Harry Marsh.

A visitation with family will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow in the sanctuary at 2 p.m.

Flowers may be sent to Music Funeral Home and memorial donations may be made to Satilla Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church.

Stevie Rufus Cox

Stevie Rufus Cox, 56, died March 27, 2018, in Savannah, from a medical emergency which resulted in a traffic accident while driving a taxi cab for Adams Cab Co.

He was born June 7, 1961 in Homerville. He lived in Manor and Waycross. His public education was provided by the Ware County and Clinch County school systems.

He was the grandson of Rufus and Gussie Cox and Emmett and Frances Barber, of Manor. He was a descendant of Obediah Barber.

He is survived by his parents, Leland Cox (Pansy) and Carolyn Barber Cox, of Waycross; brother, Raymond Cox (Sharon), of Waycross; sisters, Bonnie Cartwright (Larry), of Waycross, Julie Denise Erickson (Mark), of Michigan; nephews and nieces, Chase Capps (Mandie), of Waycross, Elizabeth Spradley (Mark), of Manor, Lindsay Doty (Brandon), of Athens, Laura Cox, of Waycross, Marcus, Casey, Shelby and Stephan Erickson, all of Michigan.

Arrangements are pending. Burial will take place at Zenith Cemetery in Manor at a later date.

Louise Scott Moore

Louise Scott Moore, 78, died Wednesday (April 4, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born in Abbeville and resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a former cook at Memorial Hospital in Waycross and of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late F.T. Scott and Lottie Louise Radford Scott. She was married to the late Herbert Roof Moore Jr. and was also preceded in death by two sons, Herbert R. Moore III and Gary R. Moore, and two sisters, Linda O’Berry and Barbara Mcguire.

She is survived by four daughters, Glenda T. Spates, of Waycross, Brenda Moore, of Blackshear, Cindy White (Hampton), of Waycross, and Terry Hardy (Lamar), of Hoboken; one daughter-in-law, Melba Moore; 11 grandchildren, Mary M. Martinez (Felix), Selena Simpson (Jimmy Ellis), Adam Jackson, Stephanie King (Chris), Brent Delk (Mina), Trevor Simpson (Laura), Kattie Nipper (Jessie), Roy O’Berry (Ashley), Janice Lee (Wendell), Michael White (Adriene) and Hope White; 32 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; six siblings, Ronnie Scott, of Brunswick, Ricky Scott, of Waycross, Mary Scott, of Homerville, Marie Scott, of Homerville, Oudia Griffis, of Homerville, and Virginia Keheley, of Atlanta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow at Moore Cemetery in Bickley.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Min. Eugene Stafford

Minister Eugene Stanford, 69, died Thursday morning (April 5, 2018) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.